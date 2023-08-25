Income Tax School scheduled

For Arkansans interested in advanced income tax preparation, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer five in-person and virtual Income Tax School training courses later this year.

The Income Tax School is offered through the Community, Professional and Economic Development unit of the Cooperative Extension Service. Each of the two-day courses will provide information about the latest tax code updates and insight into what taxpayers can expect for the 2024 tax season, according to a news release.

"As one of only a few tax school options in Arkansas, we offer high-quality, affordable federal tax education that fits your schedule," said Kim Magee, director of the Income Tax School for the extension service. "We provide the information you want and continuing professional education you need every year."

In-person training will be offered in four Arkansas cities:

Jonesboro: Nov. 13-14 at the Arkansas State University Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop;

Fayetteville: Nov. 16-17 at the Don Tyson Center, 1371 W. Altheimer Drive;

Hope: Nov. 27-28 at Hempstead Hall, 2500 S. Main St.;

Little Rock: Nov. 29-30 at the Cooperative Extension Service State Office, 2301 S. University Ave.

A virtual option will be offered via Zoom Dec. 6-7.

The cost of the course is $270 for those who register before Aug. 25, or $310 after the priority registration deadline. Registration is available at uada.formstack.com/forms/tax. Classes run 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. A certificate of attendance will be awarded after class is dismissed on the second day.

Curtis Davis, a certified public accountant with more than two decades of tax experience, and Bill Laird, a retired Internal Revenue Service agent, will be instructors at the schools. The course will offer a general review of current tax regulations and updates on changes in existing tax laws.

The Income Tax School is approved by the IRS as a continuing education provider. Participants can earn 16 hours of continuing professional education credit, including two hours of ethics.

For more information, contact Kim Magee at (501) 671-2081 or kmagee@uada.edu.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.