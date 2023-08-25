Jefferson County placed under burn ban

Jefferson County has been placed under a burn ban, the county’s Office of Emergency Management announced Friday morning.

The burn ban took effect immediately, as temperatures were expected to reach 101 degrees in Pine Bluff. Friday would mark the seventh day in a row that temperatures reached 100 degrees or higher and the 14th day this month that has happened (Aug. 2-5, Aug. 12-14 and since Aug. 19).

Thursday’s high was 105, according to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

“This burn ban is in effect for all of Jefferson County to include the cities of Pine Bluff, White Hall, Redfield, Humphrey, Sherrill, Altheimer and Wabbaseka,” the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said in a separate statement. “The burn ban is in effect immediately and will be in effect until further notice.”

During the burn ban, according to the sheriff’s office, no outdoor burning of any kind – including but not limited to trash, brush and campfires – is allowed in Jefferson County.

“Violation of the burn ban will result in criminal charges and possible civil penalties,” the sheriff’s office added.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 101 for the Pine Bluff area. A 40% chance of thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday with a high of 95, and a 30% chance of showers followed by a 30% chance of thunderstorms could come Monday, bringing some relief to the area with a high of 88.

The Pine Bluff area last recorded precipitation on Aug. 11 (0.01 of an inch). The total precipitation for the month has been 1.24 inches, well below the normal measurement of 2.63 for the month, according to NOAA.







