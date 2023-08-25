Johnson remains on outside of Honor

FRISCO, Texas -- DeMarcus Ware should have been the sole focus.

The spotlight should have shone on him and him alone with the announcement that he'll be the next inductee into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

It didn't. And it won't happen for any player that comes after Ware unless Jerry Jones acts to remove the cloud that hangs over the organization's most prestigious recognition.

Jimmy Johnson's absence from the ring continues to enflame a significant percentage of Cowboys nation. Every year that passes is taken as another slight, another taunt of Johnson's importance to the franchise. It calls attention to the frayed relationship between Jones and his former head coach rather than allowing the fan base to fully celebrate the next inductee.

"I think it's very important to realize this is DeMarcus' time," Jones said Wednesday the first time he was asked about Johnson. "This is his year.

"He's a player. Jimmy's not. OK?

"So I want to put him in because it's him and I want to put a player in."

It should be pointed out the last person Jones inducted was Gil Brandt.

He didn't play.

Jones rejects the notion that Ware or anyone else should wait their turn if they came after Johnson.

"There's no waiting as much as it is how and when we do something," Jones said. "The waiting term isn't a product of this process.

"In that sense, everyone who is going to go in there in the future is waiting."

He uses the Cowboys' best defensive player to make his point.

"Want me to say I'm putting Micah Parsons in?" Jones asked. "I am. I will say it's likely I'll put Micah Parsons in.

"I'm projecting."

Here's the thing. Jones has to project with Parsons.

He doesn't have to project with Johnson. His accomplishments during his time with the Cowboys are evident.

It's been said it doesn't matter how long a player, owner or contributor has to wait to make the Hall of Fame in Canton. Once that person is welcomed into the ranks, they are a Hall of Famer for life.

The same stance applies to the Ring of Honor. Jones uses that to give him cover on Johnson. He then drops another hint.

In raving about Ware, Jones spoke of how induction into the ring isn't where this honor stops. It's about proudly representing the franchise into the future. It's about forever being associated with Cowboys excellence.

Johnson, for all of his success, represents a complicated and often contentious past. Can these two men ever put their past behind them and share in their accomplishments going forward?

Jones views the controversy that swirls around Johnson's wait as something of a victory, an affirmation that his desire to keep the ring relevant and at the forefront of conversation is working. He loves the debate and these questions being asked.

My question: who will be the next person to go into the Ring of Honor?

We all know it won't be Jimmy Johnson.