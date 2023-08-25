Legislative Council supports study of state's firearms, guns laws

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday authorized a study of the state’s firearms and concealed-carry laws with the aim of making the laws simpler and more understandable during the 2025 regular session.

The proposed study is in response to firearms instructors’ and law enforcement officers’ calls during the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee’s meeting on July 17 for state officials to assemble a task force to address long-standing confusion surrounding Arkansas gun laws. They suggested state officials form a panel composed of Arkansans from various backgrounds to consider clarifying where and under what conditions gun owners are permitted to carry firearms.

Legislative Council Co-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said Friday there was concern voiced at the July 17 meeting that these laws are convoluted, so it’s important for the Game and Fish/Arkansas State Police Subcommittee to spend the next year reviewing these laws and try to make them simpler and more understandable to Arkansans.

He noted that Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin came to a similar conclusion.

Under the proposed study approved by the Legislative Council, its Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee will be required to file with its Executive Subcommittee a final written report of its activities, findings and recommendations, including any draft legislation, on or before Oct. 1, 2024.

The Executive Subcommittee will review and consider the findings and recommendations of the report and make a final recommendation to the Legislative Council no later than the December 2024 meeting of the Legislative Council under the proposal.

Griffin announced on Tuesday he is working with fellow Republicans Legislative Council Co-Chair state Sen. Terry Rice of Waldron, state Senate Majority Whip Ricky Hill of Cabot and state Rep. Howard Beaty of Crossett to make recommendations to simplify the state’s over-complicated gun laws.

Griffin noted Tuesday state leaders have requested two dozen opinions about Arkansas’ gun laws over the past decade because they are too complicated and unnecessarily confusing, and that there is no reason why the state can’t have gun laws that make sense without seeking the advice of a lawyer.

Wardlaw said Thursday that “we are going to be leaning on the AG’s office really hard and steady on actual advice on what to do with these gun laws to make them easier for Arkansans, so they will particularly act as our consultants going through this process.

“We look for it to be a team and to get along,” Wardlaw said.

The Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee’s co-chairs are state Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, and Hill, and the subcommittee’s vice chairs are state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, and state Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville.

Under the study authorized by the Legislative Council, the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee will be required to study issues related to concealed-carry statutes and rules, including:

• Review of clarity in the laws and rules concerning enhanced concealed-carry licenses, including who may carry a concealed-carry handgun and restrictions on where a concealed handgun may be carried.

• Requirements in place for concealed-carry instructors, including marksmanship requirements.

The subcommittee also will be required to study state and federal laws governing gun possession and the interaction of those various laws, and determine the proper entity to provide advice and guidance to the Arkansas State Police regarding possible discrepancies in the laws related to firearms.

In addition, the subcommittee will be required to study issues related to firearms instructors, including:

• Review of uniformity regarding the qualifications to become a firearms instructor in the state, including the level of understanding and knowledge of state and federal laws related to firearms.

• Accountability for firearms instructors following initial certification, including continuing education requirements.

• Enforcement and oversight of Arkansas State Police rules pertaining to firearms instructors.



