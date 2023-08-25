Legislative panel supports proposal to study state’s firearms, concealed-carry laws

A legislative panel on Thursday endorsed a proposal for the Legislative Council's Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee to study the state's firearms and concealed-carry laws with the aim of clarifying the rights and restrictions of Arkansans under these laws during the 2025 regular session.

The Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council, which meets today, approve the proposed procedures for the study.

The proposed study is in response to firearms instructors' and law enforcement officers' calls during the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee's meeting on July 17 for state officials to assemble a task force to address long-standing confusion surrounding Arkansas gun laws. They suggested state officials form a panel composed of Arkansans from various backgrounds to consider clarifying where and under what conditions gun owners are permitted to carry firearms.

On Thursday, the Executive Subcommittee also authorized the Bureau of Legislative Research to draft a proposed contract with Kinco for the construction of a so-called underground secure walkway between the state Capitol and Multi-Agency Complex, immediately west of the state Capitol. Kinco's estimate for the project is now $3.87 million, according to bureau records. The Executive Subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council's Policy Making Subcommittee consider the proposed contract Tuesday.

Security concerns have prompted legislative leaders to consider the proposed project.

Under the proposal for a study of the state's firearms and concealed-carry laws, the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee will be required to file with the Executive Subcommittee a final written report of its activities, findings and recommendations, including any draft legislation, on or before Oct. 1, 2024.

The Executive Subcommittee will review and consider the findings and recommendations of the report and make a final recommendation to the Legislative Council no later than the December 2024 meeting of the Legislative Council under the proposal.

The Executive Subcommittee on Thursday endorsed the proposed study two days after Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin announced he is working with fellow Republicans Legislative Council Co-Chair state Sen. Terry Rice of Waldron, state Senate Majority Whip Ricky Hill of Cabot and state Rep. Howard Beaty of Crossett to make recommendations to simplify the state's over-complicated gun laws.

Griffin noted Tuesday state leaders have requested two dozen opinions about Arkansas' gun laws over the past decade because they are too complicated and unnecessarily confusing, and that there is no reason why the state can't have gun laws that make sense without seeking the advice of a lawyer.

Griffin's announcement Tuesday about his plans to work with Rice, Hill and Beaty surprised Legislative Council Co-Chair Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

"I don't know what Griffin is doing," Wardlaw said Tuesday.

Griffin said Tuesday that Rice and Hill, co-chair of the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee, requested "our assistance, and we are excited to work with them and other legislators."

Hill told the Executive Subcommittee on Thursday that "we are going to work hand in hand with the attorney general to make sure we have some good legal advice on what we are doing and it's all properly done."

In addition, he said, "we are trying to get all the input that we can, not only from legislators, but also from the citizens of the state of Arkansas."

After the Executive Subcommittee meeting, Wardlaw said Thursday that "I think it is all going to work out well."

"We are planning on not hiring a consultant at all," he said. "The Bureau [of Legislative Research] cannot tell us to do something or not to do something. They can only give us straight, legal fact advice, so we are going to be leaning on the AG's office really hard and steady on actual advice on what to do with these gun laws to make them easier for Arkansans, so they will particularly act as our consultants going through this process.

[DOCUMENT: Read Arkansas conceal and carry law » arkansasonline.com/825ARCC2021/]

"We look for it to be a team and to get along," Wardlaw said.

The Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee's co-chairs are state Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, and Hill, and the subcommittee's vice chairs are state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, and state Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville.

Under the proposal endorsed by the Executive Subcommittee, the Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee will be required to study issues related to concealed-carry statutes and rules, including:

Review of clarity in the laws and rules concerning enhanced concealed-carry licenses, including who may carry a concealed-carry handgun and restrictions on where a concealed handgun may be carried.

Requirements in place for concealed-carry instructors, including marksmanship requirements.

The subcommittee also will be required to study state and federal laws governing gun possession and the interaction of those various laws, and determine the proper entity to provide advice and guidance to the Arkansas State Police regarding possible discrepancies in the laws related to firearms.

Under the proposal, the subcommittee will be required to study issues related to firearms instructors, including:

Review of uniformity regarding the qualifications to become a firearms instructor in the state, including the level of understanding and knowledge of state and federal laws related to firearms.

Accountability for firearms instructors following initial certification, including continuing education requirements.

Enforcement and oversight of Arkansas State Police rules pertaining to firearms instructors.

SECURED WALKWAY

In a voice vote with no audible dissenting votes, the Executive Subcommittee voted to authorize the bureau to enter into a proposed contract with Kinco for the construction of a "secured walkway" between the state Capitol building and the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol.

The Executive Subcommittee decided to allow for the proposed contract to be considered by the Legislative Council's Policy Making Subcommittee on Tuesday, and for the council to grant the Policy Making Subcommittee final approval authority for the proposed contract.

Kinco's estimate for the project is $3.87 million, which is lower than the original estimate and falls within the bureau's current budget for this project, said bureau Director Marty Garrity. There was a request for proposal for construction of the secured walkway, she said.

Wardlaw said, "This money has been appropriated since 2009.

"This is not moving any money or spending money that wasn't already appropriated," he said, "and ... you will use the $2 million appropriation one year and basically the $2 million appropriation the next year."

On Tuesday, the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council grant Secretary of State John Thurston's request for spending authority of up to $4.5 million under Act 796 of 2023.

The spending authority would be used for costs associated with architectural design, construction and renovations of the state Capitol mechanical room, according to Mat Pitsch, government affairs/chief financial officer for the secretary of state's office.

Thurston wants to install new air handling system equipment for the north end of the state Capitol in this project. The proposed location for the new air handling system equipment is between the Capitol and Big MAC building.

If the multimillion-dollar projects are done together, there is a potential cost savings of between $500,000 and $1 million on the two projects, a spokesperson for the secretary of state's office has said.

Approval of the two projects would be required by the end of September in order to complete both projects by the start of the 2025 regular session, Pitsch has said. Also, the House plans to create more than 30 more offices for representatives on the fourth floor of the Big MAC building in space formerly used by the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to replace offices for representatives in the basement of the state Capitol that are now used by the state Capitol Police, according to a House official.

In 2009, a proposed $1.8 million, 100-foot pedestrian tunnel that would connect the Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex was not built after then-Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe expressed his opposition to the project. The total cost of that project, including new entryways, was projected at $2.8 million.

As for the proposed underground secured walkway, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' spokesperson, Alexa Henning, has said that "one of the governor's top priorities is using taxpayer money responsibly and she has concerns over the need of this project as well as the overall cost."