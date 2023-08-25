On rampant violence

Please read, and re-read, Dana Kelley's column of Aug. 18 highlighting the horrific lyrics used in the trash "songs" of the hip-hop industry so protected by Democrats from criticism, and tell me again how guns are the cause of rampant violence put forth by young whack-jobs in this county!

BUD FINLEY

Avilla

Thunder, lightning

Another holiday will be arriving, and with it will come fireworks enjoyed by all who see the brightly lit displays. Currently there is an argument about how these explosions upset pets. This is piddling compared to the frequent thunder and lightning, which may create devastation to people and property, as well as disrupt animals. Would someone please ask God to cut it out?

ALISON YAMAUCHI

Little Rock

Enough Trump hate

We dig, OK? We get the point: John Deering hates Donald Trump. Lucky John that he's given an everyday platform to mock the former president in every way possible. Orange Man bad, blah blah blah. Yet another slam while our current president was at his most embarrassing, trying to show himself as a compadre to the victims of the Maui wildfire--because of a long-ago kitchen accident no less (that may or may not have happened). Snopes claims that President Biden was actually awake as he nodded off and looked unsure of his present location, but all your cartoonist can come up is another display of his hatred toward Trump.

Is there no editor there who might grasp that your readership can and has made up its own mind? Deering's silliness takes your whole publication down a peg with every Trump-focused cartoon. Enough!

ANN WALLACE O'MALLEY

Bella Vista