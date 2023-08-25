Little Rock mayor to break up sales-tax proposal into permanent and temporary components

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to break up his sales-tax proposal into two components, he indicated at a community forum on the tax plan Thursday evening.

A five-eighths percent (0.625%) tax would fund capital improvements and sunset after 10 years, while a three-eighths percent (0.375%) tax would fund public safety, parks and infrastructure spending and remain on the books permanently, according to Scott.

Officials expect to bring to the Little Rock Board of Directors two ordinances, one for each tax, as well as a resolution that represents the spending plan and "holds us accountable that those dollars are spent on those projects," Scott said.

Additionally, they intend to create a citizens' oversight committee to monitor spending, Scott said.

When Scott publicly outlined the tax proposal for the first time during a "working session" with city board members on July 27, it was presented as a 1 percentage-point tax increase that would sunset after 10 years.

However, later on during the same session, Scott said the proposal likely would be revised to make the tax permanent based on the feedback he had heard from city board members.

The structure Scott described on Thursday bears some resemblance to a 2011 sales-tax referendum in Little Rock.

At that time, voters approved a permanent five-eighths percent tax for operations and a temporary three-eighths percent tax for capital improvements.

The capital-improvement tax was designed to sunset after 10 years. It expired at the end of 2021.

In September 2021, voters rejected a 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase, so the overall rate in Little Rock declined from 9% to 8.625% beginning in 2022 when accounting for state, county and city sales taxes.

Scott has said he favors a Nov. 14 referendum on the proposal, which will require the city board to pass an election ordinance and provide it to the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk by the close of business on Sept. 5.

Barring an emergency, if city officials do not meet the Sept. 5 deadline, the next available dates for a referendum after November are in March or November 2024.

Thursday's meeting was the fifth of seven scheduled public meetings on the sales-tax proposal. The forum was held at the Centre at University Park, a community center at 6401 W. 12th St. in Ward 6.

The Centre at University Park is tied in with officials' plans for a dedicated Little Rock senior center, which would get a boost under Scott's sales-tax proposal.

Although programs for seniors are offered out of some city community centers, Little Rock does not have a dedicated municipal facility for seniors.

Leland Couch, the director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, told attendees at the forum that officials envision making the Centre at University Park into a senior facility that would include a therapeutic pool and a pickleball complex situated between the facility and the nearby Rebsamen Tennis Center.

Construction would be funded by $3 million from the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act aid and another $3 million from the proposed sales-tax package.

At the moment, the Centre at University Park is serving as a meeting space for the city board.

The group of local elected officials has met in different locations after they initially abandoned the City Hall board room in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

No date has been established for the city board to return to City Hall for meetings once renovations to the board room conclude.