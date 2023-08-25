LIVE! A Music Calendar: An Afro-Fusion Affair happens in Bentonville, Brick Fields plays weekend of shows around Northwest Arkansas

Her Set Her Sound presents An Afro-Fusion Affair tonight in partnership with The Empowerment Initiative to taste the culture and enjoy the legacy of Africa. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, enjoy wine and handmade goods from various regions across Africa while beading with Emily Wasonga or learn dance sequences inspired by Afromusic from local dancer Kamree Clark. Light bites will be available from Zanzibar, and Eleven will be open for those looking for more grub.

From 8 p.m. until midnight there will be Afrobeats, Dancehall, Amapiano and more music inspired by the motHERlands with DJ Dribblz, DJ ELZ, and hARTthROB for guests 18 and older. Tickets for An Afro-Fusion Affair are $12.50 at linktr.ee/herset.hersound.

ELSEWHERE

Sally Jo plays at 5 p.m. today at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville town square.

Brick Fields has a busy weekend ahead. The band performs at 7 p.m. today at Chautauqua Amphitheater in Siloam Springs and at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Every Wednesday evening they share Blues Therapy at Morano's in Fayetteville. brickfieldsmusic.com.

Another Trip Around The Sun, Fight Dream, The Salesman and Protohive perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Smoke & Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. chuckywaggs.com.

Still on the Hill and Vidya Ramachandhiramani present: Exploring the Junction of Carnatic and Ozark Music from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. Tickets are free for members of Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and $10 for nonmembers. flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTg1OTcw

Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rowdy Beaver Tavern in Eureka Springs.

