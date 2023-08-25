LR board supports AP Black studies

The Advanced Placement African American Studies course being piloted for a second year at Little Rock Central High has the support of the Little Rock School Board.

In the presence of Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford, Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau and Central High's AP African American Studies teacher Ruthie Walls, the School Board voted 9-0 Thursday afternoon for a resolution pledging to stand with district administrators in offering the course to benefit students.

The resolution comes in the wake of the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's telling school systems earlier this month that the pilot course had been removed from state course code listings because of concerns it won't comply with state law that prohibits indoctrinating students with ideologies such as critical race theory.

As a result, students who signed up for the course at six high schools can't count it toward their core graduation requirements nor rely on state aid to pay for the course's end-of-year exam.

Leaders in the affected districts -- Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Jonesboro and eStem Public Charter -- have all said they will continue to provide the course.

Eckford, who in 1957 helped desegregate what was then the all-white Central High in the face of angry mobs, told the Little Rock School Board that "African American history reveals the lived experiences of our people.

"I applaud efforts to teach the facts and consequences of American history," Eckford continued. "Evidence-based history is a remedy for exposure to myth-making. Historical truth deconstructs damaging myths of marginalized people omitted from popular history. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

State Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, introduced Eckford as one of "the most special guests we could ever have in this room" and greatest heroines of the 20th century for making sure that all children in the nation have access to a quality education.

Tucker also announced the establishment of the Ruthie Walls AP African American Studies Scholarship through the Arkansas Community Foundation to go annually to a Central High School student who excels in the course.

He said the scholarship -- which is close to endowment status -- is being funded with contributions originally made by people from across the country to help Little Rock students offset the cost of the Advanced Placement exam in African American studies. The Little Rock district, however, is absorbing those costs, freeing the donations for the Walls scholarship.

Tucker, a Central High graduate, praised the district -- including Superintendent Jermall Wright and School Board member Ali Noland -- for the way the capital city district has stood up to the state's position on the course: "Totally professional, totally dignified but without giving an inch to stand up for what is important."

Noland thanked Walls, Rousseau and Wright for their fortitude and courage.

"Our governor has said that to teach the course would be to teach students to hate America and to hate each other," Noland said. "We honor the three of you for having the courage to stand firm, because we know as you know that erasing our history will not solve our problems ... but that grappling with that history will help us form stronger bonds and more authentic connections with each other."

Spokeswomen for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva did not respond directly to requests for comments about the School Board resolution that had been publicized in advance of the meeting.

Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, said a response would come from the state Department of Education.

Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the state agency, re-sent a copy of Oliva's previously published Aug. 21 letter to the five districts asking that they submit all materials to be used in the course, including the syllabus, textbooks, teacher resources, rubrics and training materials, by Sept. 8.

Additionally, the affected school systems must submit assurances that teaching the materials will not violate state law.

"Given some of the themes included in the pilot, including 'intersections of identity' and 'resistance and resilience,' the Department is concerned the pilot may not comply with Arkansas law that does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory," Oliva wrote in the letter.

Also in response to questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about guidelines for teachers to use to avoid violating state law on indoctrination, Mundell provided a link to a three-page document titled "Guidance for Arkansas Department of Education" that includes a section titled "Guidance in determining if items violate" Sanders' Jan. 10 executive order prohibiting "indoctrination" and the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

"Does the content perpetuate 'stereotyping' by ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs to an individual or group of people based on color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability status, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law?" the guidance asks.

The guidance also asks if the content perpetuates "'scapegoating' by assigning fault, blame, or bias to an individual or group of people" based on characteristics, such as race or national origin, protected by federal or state law.

The guidance also asks whether the content promotes divisive concepts based on such characteristics, such as teaching that a "group of people or individuals, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

The full guidance document is available at arkansasonline.com/825guidance/.

The Little Rock School Board's newly approved resolution states in part that its purpose is to "Affirm that the AP African American Studies course will allow students to explore the complexities, contributions, and narratives that have shaped the African American experience throughout history, including Little Rock Central's integral role in America's history."

In addition to Central High, the schools teaching the course this year are North Little Rock High, North Little Rock Center of Excellence, Jacksonville High, the Academies at Jonesboro High and eStem Public Charter High.

The College Board, the maker of the course, has denied that the course indoctrinates students.

Following is the Little Rock board's resolution:

"Resolution on Advanced Placement African American Studies

"The Little Rock School Board of Directors acknowledges the dedication of students, faculty, and the entire Little Rock community as we strive towards equity. Over the past week, the Little Rock School District has taken proactive steps to deepen, broaden, and enhance the understanding of history and contemporary society by continuing to provide the opportunity for students to take and benefit from a course in Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies.

"As part of the Board's commitment to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience for students, the Board resolves the following:

"To stand with the administration in offering AP African American Studies,

"To welcome students and families from all backgrounds, orientations, and experiences,

"To support our educators who are committed to providing engaging and thought-provoking lessons that encourage critical thinking, empathy, and deep appreciation for cultural diversity,

"To affirm that the AP African American Studies course will allow students to explore the complexities, contributions, and narratives that have shaped the African American experience throughout history, including Little Rock Central's integral role in America's history, and

"To strengthen our commitment to the mission of providing all children with extraordinary and equitable learning experiences and outcomes in support of being informed, compassionate, and responsible global citizens.

"Therefore, let it be resolved that the Little Rock School District Board of Directors hereby consent to and vigorously support the statements above-mentioned on this day, August 24, 2023. In witness thereof, we have hereunto affixed our signatures below."

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.