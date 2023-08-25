Mississippi's Chargers pounce on Zebras errors for 30-7 win

An 80-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff was an ominous start to Pine Bluff High School’s football season opener in Grenada, Miss.

Jekerious Williams broke a tackle and promptly ran all the way, giving Grenada a lead it would not relinquish Friday night in a 30-7 win over the Zebras on the Chargers’ newly installed artificial turf.

The Chargers (1-0), playing their first game under Coach Michael Fair, posted 9 points before the offense took the field. A bad snap forced Pine Bluff’s punter to step out of the end zone for a safety on the game’s first offensive series.

Grenada missed two chances to expand the lead before Pine Bluff (0-1) finally scored. Macaleb Taylor darted 82 yards to the Zebras’ 2, but fumbled the ball away two plays later at the 5.

After the Zebras punted on the next drive, the Chargers dropped an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone. A sack and turnover on downs then set up Pine Bluff’s first scoring drive.

Tristain Helloms brought in a 38-yard pass from Landon Holcomb, who later made a big run inside the Grenada 10. Holcomb then connected with Courtney Crutchfield on a slant from 8 yards out with 4:20 left before halftime, pulling Pine Bluff within 9-7.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN …

Jaeden Curry took a screen pass from Charlie Fair all the way to the Pine Bluff 1 before Taylor snuck in for his first touchdown with 22 seconds left in the half.

Five turnovers and other miscues saddled Pine Bluff in north-central Mississippi.

Holcomb threw across the field and completed a pass that went down to the Grenada 1 just before the end of the third. The Chargers staged a goal-line stand, and two false starts led to a turnover on downs, costing the Zebras their best scoring chance of the second half.

Taylor broke a long run for his second touchdown, and Zach Townsend returned a pick-6 to shape the final score.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO …

Taylor for his two touchdown runs.

NEXT UP …

Pine Bluff will be back in Arkansas to visit Little Rock Central on Sept. 1, as Grenada visits Winona.