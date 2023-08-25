



Fran Drescher believes that the walkouts that have shut down Hollywood are about something much bigger than the actors union she leads, or the writers striking alongside them, or the entertainment industry. Drescher said the moment is about the entire world of work, and a larger stand against corporate leaders who value shareholders over the people who create their product. "At some point you have to say no more," Drescher, the former "Nanny" star who is now president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, said at the union's headquarters Wednesday. "I think that it's taken on a bigger scope, it's greater than the sum of its parts. I think it's a conversation now about the culture of big business, and how it treats everybody up and down the ladder in the name of profit." Drescher, 65, has been president of the actors guild since September of 2021, when she defeated "Stranger Things" actor Matthew Modine in a union election. But for many members and observers, the day she truly became president was July 13, when Drescher gave a rousing, fiery and for some inspiring speech at the news conference announcing that talks had broken off and a strike was about to begin. She lashed out at the leaders of the studios and streaming services, saying "Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history." Drescher said that she had no intention of getting on a soap box that day. She was supposed to read a written statement, then take questions. "I looked at it quickly and I said, 'You know what? I can't say this, I really feel like I have to speak from the heart,'" she said.

Australian prosecutors dropped a potential criminal case against American actor Amber Heard over allegations that she lied to a court about how her Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo came to be smuggled into Australia eight years ago, the government said Wednesday. Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp became embroiled in a high-profile biosecurity controversy in 2015 when she took her pets to Australia's Gold Coast, where Depp was filming the fifth movie in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series. Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, a biosecurity watchdog, said the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions decided against prosecuting 37-year-old Heard over allegations that she feigned ignorance about the nation's strict quarantine regulations. Heard had pleaded guilty in 2016 at the Southport Magistrates Court in Australia to providing a false immigration document when the couple brought their dogs into Australia in a chartered jet a year earlier. Heard's attorney, Jeremy Kirk, told the court that his client never meant to lie on her incoming passenger card by failing to declare she had animals with her. In truth, Kirk said, she was simply jet lagged and assumed her assistants had sorted out the paperwork. Pistol and Boo became Heard's property when the couple divorced in 2017.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



FILE - Actor Joely Fisher, from left, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)







Amber Heard arrives into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)





