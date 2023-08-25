NEWS IN BRIEF

GM to shut tech center in Arizona

DETROIT— General Motors said Thursday that it will close a large computer center near Phoenix at the end of October, eliminating 940 jobs.

The information technology center in Chandler, Ariz., opened in 2014 as part of a blitz by GM to attract software designers and other employees in metro areas with high numbers of technical workers.

Similar centers in Warren, Mich., near Detroit, suburban Atlanta, and in Austin, Texas, will remain open.

The Arizona center has just over 1,000 workers now, and most of the eliminated jobs deal with information technology support for consumers, dealers and the company itself. Employees at the other three tech centers will take over that work, GM said Wednesday.

A small number of employees working on software for vehicles will stay in Arizona, spokesman Kevin Kelly said. Affected employees will be able to apply for other positions in the company, he said. Some will get severance pay and outplacement services.

— The Associated Press

Walmart to expand Texas drone delivery

DALLAS — Walmart is expanding its drone delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth, adding services to two locations in the coming weeks through Google’s drone delivery sister company, Wing.

The Walmart Supercenter at 8555 Preston Road in Frisco, which Walmart says is the “most-requested expansion area,” will be the first to get the new service in the coming months, and another, unannounced Walmart Supercenter location will also get drones this year. It joins the drones stationed at 11 stores in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony.

Shannon Nash, chief financial officer at Wing said shoppers can order a range of products, including quick meals, groceries, household essentials and over-the-counter medicines.

Nash said that the services’ new hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Walmart is also extending the service to six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

Wing is a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which has a remote operations center in Coppell, Texas. The retailer began drone deliveries in Dallas in December.

— The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Arkansas Index falls with rest of market

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 856.75, down 3.53.

“Equities reversed Wednesday’s gains as interest rate yields rose ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments scheduled for [today] at the Jackson Hole Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.