No-show juror faces judge in closed hearing in Fayetteville; order to follow

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman who did not show up for jury duty after being selected to serve on a federal jury spent about half an hour in a closed courtroom with the judge Friday morning.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a show cause order Wednesday for Katee Mendoza and her doctor and employer, K. Marcus Poemoceah, to explain why the judge should not penalize Mendoza for failing to appear for jury duty.

Mendoza was one of 12 people selected Monday to sit on a jury hearing the federal fraud and money laundering trial of John Nock of Fayetteville and three other men accused of cheating investors out of about $16 million.

According to a court document related to Friday's hearing, Brooks continued the hearing and will issue an order later.

After the hearing, Mendoza quickly left the courtroom, walked directly to an elevator and left the courthouse. She wiped her eyes as she waited for the elevator to arrive.

Mendoza called the jury coordinator and said she would not be reporting for duty for a reason she failed to mention to the judge or court staff throughout the hours-long jury selection process Monday, according to Brooks' order.

The court also received a letter from Poemoceah on behalf of OCH of Gravette Clinic, where Mendoza works as a medical assistant, according to the judge's order. Poemoceah wrote in the letter Mendoza is under his medical care, he evaluated her and she "is unable to sit for jury duty."

On Tuesday, Brooks moved an alternate juror into Mendoza's place.

A judge can hold a juror in contempt of court for skipping jury duty, possibly resulting in fines and jail time.