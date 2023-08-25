Sections
Northwest Arkansas Naturals pick up win over Tulsa Drillers 10-7

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:27 a.m.

Naturals 10, Drillers 7

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals pounded out 11 hits in a victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Tucker Bradley had 3 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI, including a two-run homer to lead the Naturals, while Peyton Wilson had 2 hits, 2 runs and 1 RBI and Dillan Shrum 2 hits and 1 run and 1 RBI.

Kody Hoese and Brandon Lewis each had three hits for the Drillers, who finished with 12 hits.

The Naturals led 5-2 in the fifth after Shrum and Tyler Cropley each drew bases loaded walks.

The Drillers answered with four runs to go ahead 6-5 in the sixth, taking advantage of three bases loaded walks themselves and a wild pitch.

An error on a ground ball by Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) led to two Naturals runs in the sixth as Northwest Arkansas retook a 7-6 lead. Wallace then scored on an RBI single by Bradley for an 8-6 lead.

The Naturals added two more in the eighth when Bradley hit a two-run home run. Tulsa added a run in the ninth.

Anderson Paulino got the win in relief for Northwest Arkansas with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Anthony Simonelli picked up the save in the ninth.

