NWA outdoor briefs: Lake gets sunfish, trails host runners

Lake gets sunfish

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in July released 150,000 bluegill and redear sunfish into Beaver Lake from the Beaver Lake Nursery Pond. The fish were raised through the spring and summer at the fish-rearing pond adjacent to the lake, north of Horseshoe Bend park.

The stocked fish will increase opportunities for anglers and provide good forage for bigger sportfish such as black bass and walleye, said Jon Stein, area fisheries supervisor with Game and Fish.

Gravel riders gather

Life Time will host the Big Sugar Backyard Bash group gravel-road bike rides at 8 a.m. on Saturday starting at The Meteor, 401 S.E. "D" St. in Bentonville. The rides are a preliminary event to the Big Sugar Classic happening in October. Rides of 35 or 65 miles will be available. Beer, ice cream and free items will be offered after the rides. Visit chronotrack.com to register.

Bowhunters finale

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club of Neosho, Mo., will host their final 3-D shoot of the season on Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo.

There will be two 15-target ranges available that simulate hunting shots. Contestants may start any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fee for nonmembers is $12.

There will be 75 gift cards from local sporting goods shops given away in random drawings at 1:30 p.m. These can be picked up between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.

To reach the range from the junction of Arkansas 59 and U.S. 60 in Neosho, go east three miles to Missouri HH. Turn right and go four miles to Parrot Road, then right on Parrot Road one mile to the range.

For details call (417) 439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org.

Hike Lost Bridge

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Sept. 5 on the 4.7-mile Lost Bridge Trail at Lost Bridge North park on Beaver Lake. All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Pull invasives

Buffalo River Partners seeks volunteers to pull invasive plants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 from the Lost Valley Trail west of Ponca near the Buffalo National River.

Volunteers will be removing still grass, an invasive species native to Asia that crowds out native plants. Still grass is easy to pull from the ground. Visit bnrpartners.org/calendar to sign up as a volunteer.

Birds at preserve

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at Logan Springs Preserve east of Siloam Springs at 8 a.m. Sept. 24. The Nature Conservancy manages the preserve. Mike Slay, with the conservancy, will guide the trip.

The trip will be a walk of one to two miles for two hours on mostly level grass and dirt trails. Plenty of summer birds will be seen as well as fall migrants. There are no restrooms.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Email trips@nwarkaudubon.org for more information.

Volunteer at Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two volunteer information days on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.

A program for new or current volunteers will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the park visitor center. Park staff will present overviews of the various programs and discuss volunteer opportunities in each program.

A second volunteer training day will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 specifically for volunteers interested helping with school field trips. Prospective volunteers will hear about different topics and activities that take place with school groups as well as ages of the students.

For details contact Dillon Sutton, Hobbs volunteer coordinator, at (479) 789-5000.

Trail run on paths

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails including the "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Register by Sept. 14 to guarantee a shirt size. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The September hike will focus on edible plants. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Lake drawdown set

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Oct. 16 through Feb. 19. This allows the city of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered three inches per day and four feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November barring excessive rain. Please note that fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.