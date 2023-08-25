FOOTBALL

Browns trade QB to Cards

The Cleveland Browns shook up their quarterback room Thursday, trading backup Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for two draft picks in 2024, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Browns are getting back a fifth-and seventh-round selection in ‘24 for Dobbs, said the person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap. Dobbs’ departure means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive summer, will back up starter Deshaun Watson. Also, the Browns have decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who was waived earlier in the day. The stunning move with Dobbs came only a couple of hours after Coach Kevin Stefanski had said the 28-year-old would be Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback to start this season.

Cards deal Simmons to NY

The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three lackluster seasons. The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals. The move is pending Simmons passing a physical. The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

Broncos’ Jeudy carted off

What started out as the Denver Broncos’ deepest position group ended up as their thinnest after wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury Thursday. Jeudy was running an end-around in an 11-on-11 red zone drill in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams when he pulled up, grabbing his right hamstring and crumpling to the grass near the sideline. He had to be helped to the cart, then was taken for an MRI. The Broncos started training camp with Tim Patrick injuring his left Achilles almost a year to the day after tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss his second consecutive season. The same day Patrick got hurt, the Broncos lost KJ Hamler to a heart condition and last week they lost Jalen Virgil to a season-ending knee injury. He got hurt at the end of a 50-yard pass play against San Francisco just before halftime.

LSU tackle suspended

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s long-awaited return from a major knee injury last season will be delayed by one game because of a suspension that will sideline him for the No. 5 Tigers’ opener against No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday. The NCAA suspended Smith in connection with his participation in an autograph signing shortly before a rule change in July 2021 allowed college players to profit from their name, image and likeness, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Smith’s discipline has not yet been made public by the NCAA or LSU. Smith cooperated with the NCAA’s investigation, the person said. Smith was injured in LSU’s 2022 season opener against Florida State in New Orleans. The former five-star recruit tore his left anterior cruciate ligament when he landed awkwardly after leaping in celebration of a teammate’s tackle.

BASEBALL

Strasburg set to retire

Washington Nationals pitcher

Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick , included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Strasburg, 35, is expected to hold a news conference before a game at Nationals Park next month. The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire, saying the announcement is expected to come Sept. 9. The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list. Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 career regular-season starts in the majors, all with Washington. He was a three-time NL All-Star and led the National League in strikeouts with 242 in 2014 and in innings pitched with 209 in 2019, which turned out to be his last full season.

Reds’ Votto placed on IR

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort on Thursday ahead of an important four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Votto, who turns 40 on Sept. 10, didn’t make his season debut until June 19 while rehabbing from left shoulder surgery in August 2022, when he had a torn rotator cuff and biceps repaired. Votto missed opening day for the first time since 2008. He returned to the lineup June 19 and has played regularly at first base and designated hitter. The six-time All-Star is hitting .200 with 13 home runs.

TENNIS

Top seed ousted in Cleveland

Lin Zhu of China beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land on Thursday. Zhu, ranked No. 48 in the world, has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. She broke No. 7 Garcia five times to advance to the semifinals. Garcia received a wild card to make her initial appearance at the WTA 250 event. Fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Zhu in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tune-up after rallying past Xinyu Wang 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

HOCKEY

Oilers re-sign defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers have resigned defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. Bouchard will count $3.9 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. The team announced the signing of the restricted free agent Thursday. The 23-year-old was one of the few remaining RFAs left without a contract late in the NHL offseason. Bouchard had eight goals and 32 assists in 82 games for the Oilers last season and followed that up with four goals and 13 assists in the playoffs. His 17 points led all defensemen in the playoffs despite the Oilers exiting in the second round.

GOLF

Saso survives bugs, leads CPKC

Yuka Saso had a big second nine to shoot a 6-under 66 and take the first-round lead Thursday in the CPKC Women’s Open, while Canadian star Brooke Henderson struggled while playing in glasses for the first time on the LPGA Tour. Even par at the turn at tree-lined — and mosquito-infested — Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in British Columbia, Saso birdied Nos. 1-4 and 6-7, playing her second nine in 6-under 30. The 22-year-old Japanese player won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open for her lone LPGA Tour title. Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, opened with a 75. Playing in the afternoon, she had four bogeys and a birdie. She has long worn worn glasses off the course, but hadn’t played in them. “At least I could see my ball in the bush, which was kind of a good thing, I guess,” Henderson said. Saso tried to be patient with the mosquitoes. “The bug spray helped a lot,” she said. “The wind, too.” Former University of Arkansas golfers Maria Fassi (77) and Stacy Lewis (78) struggled.

Valimaki holds 2-shot lead

Sami Valimaki shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters on Thursday. The Finn, who is seeking his second European tour title, started on the back nine by making five consecutive birdies. He went on to add to four more birdies on the front fine for a bogey-free round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Five players are two shots back in a tie for second. They are Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, England’s Todd Clements, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Maximilian Schmitt of Germany.

This is a 2022 photo of Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals baseball team. This image reflects the Washington Nationals active roster Wednesday, March 17, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla., when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)





