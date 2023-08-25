Offensive line top 5 up in air

FAYTTEVILLE -- With a few offensive linemen dinged up during preseason camp, the Arkansas Razorbacks still have decisions to make before announcing their starting five.

Center Beaux Limmer, veteran guards Brady Latham and Josh Braun, a transfer, and tackles Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas emerged from spring as the first five. But circumstances in camp have led to some juggling as Coach Sam Pittman and position coach Cody Kennedy try to hone in on their top eight.

Manuel has missed time with a concussion and an ankle injury, allowing redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee to get tons of work with the starting unit, and the 6-6, 304-pounder from Maumelle has capitalized.

Latham and E'Marion Harris have been out for part of the week, which has given sophomore transfer Amaury Wiggins first-team work at right guard with Braun moving to Latham's spot on the left side.

Pittman told the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club on Wednesday, "Chamblee has surprised the whole building. I mean, he's a good player now."

On Thursday he was asked if Chamblee was "the guy" at left tackle or if Manuel could still win the job.

"Andrew Chamblee certainly deserved reps on Saturday," Pittman said. "I think there will be an ongoing battle there, and then I think at some point you'll go, 'OK, are both of these guys in our top five?'

"If they are then you've got to have another conversation on what's our best five. Where can we put our best five? Lately, in the last few days, Ty'Kieast Crawford has entered into that conversation as well. But I couldn't be any more proud than I am with Andrew Chamblee. He took an opportunity and proved he's ready to play. We're going to play him."

Pittman also said Wiggins, a 6-3, 310-pounder from Coffeyville (Kan.) College, is "absolutely" in the discussion about making the top five.

McAdoo update

Sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo has been back with the team but not dressed out since the start of classes this week, and he had a 45-minute conversation with Sam Pittman on Wednesday.

Pittman said he didn't want to make a snap decision on McAdoo's availability this season but added the Clarendon High School product, who suffered a neck injury during a rollover car accident on May 1, needed to regain weight.

Mock game

The Razorbacks will participate in their annual mock game today, which is mostly to help new players get the feel for the operation of game days.

"We will do everything from pre-game meal and how we do that to the Hog Walk to running through the 'A' to where do we sit to a bunch of substitutions," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We'll go through goal line and make sure we have the goal line out there.

"We used to put on shells and run kind of a game. Then we went to spiders. Now we use that for announcing our captains, and we use it for team photo and then we use it for just substitution. It's almost like a subscript. A little more physical than a subscript would be on a Friday afternoon."

Eureka!

The long-awaited air conditioning connection inside Walker Pavilion was finally switched "on" Thursday as scalding temperatures forced the Razorbacks inside for the fourth consecutive day since last Saturday's scrimmage inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The unit went on at 11:45 a.m. and dropped the temperature inside the pavilion from 90 degrees to 83 degrees in the span of four hours leading into the practice around 4 p.m.

The outside temperature was 98 degrees at the start of the workout.

"Hey, how about that?" Coach Sam Pittman said to wrap his Thursday news conference. "Wasn't it like half a tank of anti-freeze or whatever they put in there to start? And it was 83 [degrees] when we walked in there. They had it going for like two hours and it felt like Alaska. It was awesome."

Personnel update

Linebacker Carson Dean shed the green (no-contact) jersey he had been wearing this week for Thursday's 17th workout of camp.

Tight end Nathan Bax has also been back at it the last couple of days as has cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who wore his red jersey but was not a full participant.

Offensive linemen Brady Latham and E'Marion Harris were not dressed out and they walked around the pavilion perimeter together flipping a tennis ball back and forth during the media viewing portion of practice.

Still sidelined: linebacker Antonio Grier with a quad injury, offensive linemen Terry Wells and Luke Brown, receiver Kalil Girault and tight end Hunter Talley. That group was joined by cornerback Kee'yon Stewart.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Grier, who emerged from spring in the starting unit with Chris Paul, could be back as early as Monday.