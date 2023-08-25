Pickett, Pittsburgh complete perfect preseason run





ATLANTA -- Kenny Pickett led two touchdown drives and showed he and the Pittsburgh starters are ready for real games as the Steelers overpowered the Atlanta Falcons' backups 24-0 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran for touchdowns to cap the only drives led by Pickett, who completed 4 of 4 passes for 86 yards in his short but productive playing time. The Steelers (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of their five preseason possessions led by Pickett.

The second-year QB completed passes of 33 yards to Diontae Johnson and 35 yards to George Pickens on the opening drive before Harris scored from the 1. Pickens, the former University of Georgia standout, reached up for the sideline catch inside the 5 despite tight coverage from Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks.

Pickett had a 16-yard pass to Harris before Warren scored on an 8-yard run to cap Pittsburgh's second drive.

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith held out his starters, and his backups were overwhelmed on both sides of the ball when matched with Pittsburgh's first-team units.

With quarterback Desmond Ridder watching from the sideline, backup Taylor Heinicke was sacked by T.J. Watt for a loss of 7 yards on Atlanta's first possession. Running back Godwin Igwebuike was dropped by linebacker Elandon Roberts for a loss of 4 yards on Atlanta's first snap.

After two drives produced a 14-0 lead, Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett. Backup running back Anthony McFarland Jr. had a 31-yard run to set up Chris Boswell's 38-yard field goal on Pittsburgh's third possession.

McFarland's 5-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 24-0 in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh's first punt came with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Falcons (1-1-1) wasted a scoring opportunity in the third quarter when running back Carlos Washington Jr. lost a fumble recovered by Steelers free safety Kenny Robinson at Pittsburgh's 8-yard line.

Logan Woodside made a final push to make the Falcons' roster as the third quarterback behind Ridder and Heinicke. Woodside took over in the second quarter and played the second half, completing 24 of 31 passes for 196 yards. He was sacked four times.

Woodside fumbled when hit by linebacker Quincy Roche late in the game. Toby Ndukwe recovered for Pittsburgh at the Atlanta 25.

Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday.

COLTS 27, EAGLES 13

PHILADELPHIA -- Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there's much work to do, helping the Colts beat Philadelphia in the preseason finale for each team.

Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.

New Colts Coach Shane Steichen helped Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts transform from a second-round pick with questions into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks during the last two seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. He will try to do the same with Richardson in in Indianapolis.

On the fourth drive for the Colts (2-1), Richardson showed flashes of greatness, hitting Kylen Granson in traffic for 17 yards and twice avoiding sacks. He also was off target on several throws, most of which sailed high, in the opening half.

Neither Hurts nor any starters on offense or defense saw action for defending NFC champion Philadelphia. Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 1 of 2 passes for 21 yards in one series.

The Eagles (1-2) thought they had upgraded at backup quarterback when they signed Mariota in the offseason. But the former No. 2 overall pick struggled in the club's second preseason game against Cleveland. Similar to his play against the Browns, Mariota's first pass against the Colts was high. But then he fired on target to Deon Cain for a 21-yard completion on his second attempt of Philadelphia's game-opening scoring drive that ended with Trey Sermon's 1-yard TD run.

That was it for Mariota, who finished the preseason 17 for 30 for 164 yards with an interception and four sacks.

Rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, the likely No. 3 quarterback for Philadelphia, was 19 for 34 for 158 yards.





Preseason week 3 scores and schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

LA Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

NY Jets at NY Giants, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

LA Rams at Denver, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.





