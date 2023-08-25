Police respond to incident near North Little Rock High School, officials lock down school

Multiple police cars and officers responded to an incident near North Little Rock High School as school was beginning Friday morning, according to the North Little Rock School District.

The school was placed on lockdown.

No information about the incident has been provided by North Little Rock Police and no public information officer appeared at the scene to speak with media members.

At 9:30 a.m., the school district issued the following statement:

“The community incident has been resolved. North Little Rock High School, the Center of Excellence and Central Office sites will now resume normal operations. The staff parking lot at the high school building is currently closed until emergency crews clear the area around the incident. The safety of students and staff is our top priority.”

This story is developing. Check back for more details.



