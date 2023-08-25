PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville senior Wiseman shares his talents between cello, football

A composite photo of Bentonville senior linebacker Rivers Wiseman posing for a portrait, Friday, August 18, 2023 at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High School in Bentonville. Wiseman is also regarded as one of the nation's top cello players and already has a number of band/orchestra scholarships. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo & composite by Annika Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The sound that is made when Rivers Wiseman tackles an opposing player on the football field is truly music to Jody... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Wiseman making his music on and off the field

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content