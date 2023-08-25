Prosecutors want jail time for Hindsville man who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal prosecutors want an insurance adjuster from Hindsville to spend a month in jail for entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

As part of a plea agreement, Machacek pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a government building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Besides 30 days in jail, prosecutors recommend that Machacek be sentenced to do 60 hours of community service, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday.

Machacek entered the Capitol through a window, wandered through the building and into "a sensitive area" – the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. – according to the court document.

Machacek joined in chants of "our house" and "traitors" while in the building, according to the government.

He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Machacek's attorney hadn't filed their sentencing memo as of mid-morning Friday.



