ARRESTS

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Jake Pinneo, 34, of 91 Dakota Trail in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Pinneo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Harvey Quinten, 33, of 21391 Ant Hill Road in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexually grooming a child. Quinten was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

SENTENCING

Washington County Circuit Court

• Joseph Rodriguez-Berdecia, 35, of Springdale, was found guilty Thursday by a jury of three counts of rape, first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree domestic battery all involving a minor victim, according to deputy prosecutor Denis Dean. Rodriguez-Berdecia was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison.