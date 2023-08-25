Rivals White Hall, Sheridan to face off

This year’s Battle of Highway 270 will feature a mix of old and new as two longtime rivals kick off the 2023 football season.

White Hall will host Sheridan at 8 tonight at Bulldog Stadium.

Bulldogs coach Jason Mitchell said this rivalry game means a lot to White Hall.

“We know that they’re [Sheridan] going to be a great football team,” Mitchell said. “They’ve got a lot of tradition. They’re known for their hard-nosed football players, tough kids. Coach [Tyler] Turner came in, and I think, just from watching them on film, they’ve done a great job, that coaching staff. I know they work hard, so we’re excited to play. Hopefully, we can have a good showing.” White Hall (4-6 in 2022) won last year’s game on the road after rallying from a 24-13 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Sheridan (3-7 in 2022) has lost three straight games in the series, last winning 21-14 in 2019.

White Hall’s personnel haven’t changed much since last season, but Sheridan’s team is almost brand new.

Both teams have new head coaches, but under very different circumstances. Mitchell is serving as White Hall’s interim coach after Ryan Mallett died in June. Turner was hired in the offseason as Sheridan’s new head man, replacing Larry McBroom.

Turner previously served as a Sylvan Hills assistant, while Mitchell is the longest-tenured coach on White Hall’s staff, meaning the Bulldogs have more continuity from previous seasons.

Similarly, White Hall returns the most starters of any team in the 5A-Central Conference, including running back Jayden Smith, who recently committed to the Air Force Academy. The Bulldogs also have quarterback Noah Smith returning.

Mitchell said experience from playing last year helped the players mature and should help a lot this fall.

“They know what to expect,” Mitchell said. “To say they’re ready to play is another thing, but they know what’s coming. They know the man in front of them is going to be just as strong and physical as they are, but it does help. Maybe they won’t have those first-game jitters.” Sheridan, meanwhile, brings back the fewest starters in the 6A-East Conference. The Yellowjackets have a returning starter at running back in C.J. Dollar-hide but will break in a new starting quarterback, Brady Dillon.

Turner has done what he can to get this young group of Yellowjackets ready. Dillon, a junior, said the team participated in more summer 7-on-7 events and team camps than in years past.

The new Sheridan quarterback said he is excited to see what the new batch of starters can do.

“I think it’ll be exciting to see the new guys step up and see the young guys play those roles and just see them develop in those roles as the season passes,” Dillon said. “I’m a new starter, and so it’s going to be very interesting and fun for me to go out there and do those things with my guys on Friday night and show the community and the state as a whole that these guys, we can do it as a whole.”





Brayden Smith of White Hall makes a big gain during an Aug. 15 home scrimmage against Stuttgart. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)





