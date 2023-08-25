Sanders appoints 8 to State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters and Home Inspectors, 2 others to Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday the appointment of eight members of the State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters and Home Inspectors, and the appointment of two members of the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy.

Act 628 of 2023 abolished the Arkansas Abstracters Board, the Arkansas Home Inspectors Registration Board and the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and transferred their duties, personnel, property and funds to the state Board of Appraisers, Abstracters and Home Inspectors.

Earlier this year, Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who sponsored the bill that became Act 628, said merging the staffs of the three boards into one board will increase accountability through the segregation of financial duties, help avoid having to hire more staff and expedite the handling of license applications.

According to the governor's office, the Republican governor's appointments announced Thursday to the State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters and Home Inspectors include:

Sara Jane Stephens of Little Rock, to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Daniel Storlie of Batesville to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Brian Hester of Fayetteville to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026. Hester is a brother of Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.

Scott McKennon of Morrilton to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Laney Briggs of Little Rock to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Sara Hawkins of Imboden to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Jim Pender of Little Rock to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

Wally Loveless of Little Rock to a new position on the board with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.

The governor also appointed Clint Boone of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy to a term expiring June 30, 2029. Boone replaces Rebecca Mitchell.

Sanders also appointed Beth Ann Davenport of Bentonville to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy to a term expiring June 30, 2029. Davenport Replaces Amy Fore.