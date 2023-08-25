Scarecrow Showdown Heralds Autumn In The Garden

FAQ

The Scarecrow Showdown

WHAT -- Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition.

WHEN -- Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display Oct. 1-31

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville

COST -- $25 amateur (individuals, families, schools and nonprofits); $50 for professionals (individual/team showcasing professional skills); $100 for-profit businesses

INFO -- Register, get tips for scarecrow making and more at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown

