Scarecrow Showdown Heralds Autumn In The Garden

FAQ
The Scarecrow Showdown
WHAT -- Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition.
WHEN -- Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display Oct. 1-31
WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville
COST -- $25 amateur (individuals, families, schools and nonprofits); $50 for professionals (individual/team showcasing professional skills); $100 for-profit businesses
INFO -- Register, get tips for scarecrow making and more at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown
