Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scarecrow Showdown Heralds Autumn In The Garden

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses, and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition at at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The deadline to register is Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 1-31. More information at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown (Courtesy Photos)

FAQ

The Scarecrow Showdown

WHAT -- Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition.

WHEN -- Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display Oct. 1-31

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville

COST -- $25 amateur (individuals, families, schools and nonprofits); $50 for professionals (individual/team showcasing professional skills); $100 for-profit businesses

INFO -- Register, get tips for scarecrow making and more at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown

  photo  Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses, and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition at at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The deadline to register is Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 1-31. More information at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown (Courtesy Photos)
  
  photo  Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses, and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition at at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The deadline to register is Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 1-31. More information at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown (Courtesy Photos)
  

Print Headline: Scarecrow Showdown Heralds Autumn In The Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT