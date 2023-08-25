Screen time

New in theaters this week, we have "Golda," a bio-pic of one of Israel's founding figures Golda Meir; "The Hill," a faith-based drama starring Dennis Quaid; and the Liam Neeson action-thriller "Retribution." (Also "Gran Turismo," which somehow sneaked into local theaters last week, expands to even more theaters this week.)`

While you can find Philip Martin's review of "Golda" elsewhere in this section, we weren't able to find any reviews of "The Hill" (PG-13), though like a lot of these projects, it has been shown to some hand-picked advance audiences. It's based on a true and genuinely inspirational story of Rickey Hill (played by Colin Ford in the film) who despite suffering from a degenerative spinal disease that required him to wear braces on his legs, managed to play four seasons of minor league baseball.

"We were so poor I remember eating dog food out of a can," Hill told USA Today. "My dad had to make my own leg braces, and I tried to hide them under my pants. I didn't have money for anything; I didn't have a glove until I was 12. But I never learned the word 'quit.'"

Quaid plays Rickey's pastor father, who discouraged his son from playing baseball despite a scout declaring the kid "the best pure hitting prospect" he'd ever seen.

"Retribution" (R, 1 hour, 31 minutes) Liam Neeson plays Matt Turner, a bank executive who, while driving with his two kids in the car, receives a mysterious phone call where he's told there's a bomb under his seat and unless he undertakes a high-speed excursion across the city to complete a specific series of tasks, it will explode. Add stunt driving to Neeson's particular set of skills.

"Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback" (not rated, 1 hour, 50 minutes, Paramount+) A detailed documentary reveals how a groundbreaking 1968 network TV special directed by Steve Binder officially titled "Singer Presents ... Elvis," better known as the Elvis Comeback Special, attracted more than 40 million viewers, reversing the downward direction of Elvis Presley's fading career -- as well as future TV programming and pop culture -- in enormous ways. Directed by John Scheinfeld.

"Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity" (unrated three-part series, each approximately one hour long, streaming on Amazon Prime starting today) This intimate documentary concerns jazz legend Wayne Shorter who, through adversity, became one of the most influential musicians and composers in American music. Featuring Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Joni Mitchell, Neil deGrasse Tyson; directed by Dorsay Alavi.

"Billion Dollar Heist" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) Another edgy, informative documentary, this film tells the story of the most daring cyber heists of all time, the Bangladeshi Central Bank theft, tracing the origins of cyber-crime from basic credit card fraud to the wildly complex criminal organizations in existence today. Directed by Daniel Gordon, Brendan Donovan, Bryn Evans.

"Brightwood" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, DVD, On Demand) An unpredictable, smartly written sci-fi horror thriller, directed by Dane Elcar and popular at several horror film festivals, in which a couple's marriage, already close to falling apart, becomes intolerable when they go for a run around a local pond in an attempt to hash things out and find themselves running in circles as the exit trail vanishes and they repeatedly return to the same spot. And that's when a silent hooded killer appears and starts tracking them down. With Dana Berger, Max Woertendyke.

Here are a few podcasts recommended by readers:

"Tiny Acts of Bravery" (42-56-minute episodes) British writer Clover Stroud interacts with a different guest in each episode to hear the guest explain a situation in which he or she had to be brave; among them are writer Candice Brathwaite, actor Helena Bonham Carter, and Ukrainian chef, author and activist Olia Hercules.

"This American Life" (60-minute episodes) Anybody who listens to NPR knows about Ira Glass' long-running storytelling adventures about the funny, perilous, embarrassing, inspiring and amazing experiences of ordinary Americans. It won the Pulitzer Prize for best audio journalism in 2020, and there are hundreds of episodes from which to choose.

