COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Arkansas State AD gets contract extension

Arkansas State University Athletic Director Jeff Purinton has signed a new agreement that extends his contract to June 30, 2028, ASU Chancellor Todd Shields announced Thursday.

“Jeff has been a great leader on our campus and in our community and under his leadership, we’ve seen great collaboration between athletics and all parts of campus,” Shields said.

Purinton’s previous contract was set to expire on June 30, 2027.

Purinton was announced as Arkansas State’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics on May 4, 2022, becoming the 12th athletic director in school history.

FOOTBALL

Seven UCA Bears make UAC preseason team

The first-ever United Athletic Conference preseason all-conference team was released Thursday afternoon and featured several University of Central Arkansas players.

The Bears led the nine-team league with seven selections, two more than Eastern Kentucky.

UCA running backs ShunDerrick Powell and Darius Hale both made the team. Powell was last season’s ASUN Offensive Player of the Year.

David Walker, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist last season for the top FCS player, was named to the defensive team alongside fellow UCA defensive end Logan Jessup.

The Bears’ leading tackler last season, TaMuarion Wilson., was selected at defensive back.

On special teams, punter Chandler Caughron and return specialist Jarrod Barnes also made the list.

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney was selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Utah Tech defensive lineman Syrus Webster was the Defensive Player of the Year.

SOCCER

UCA’s season-opening skid continues

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team fell to 0-3 Wednesday night after a 3-0 loss to Missouri State.

Missouri State’s Gracie English opened the scoring in the eighth minute followed by a team goal in the 25th to take a 2-0 advantage into halftime.

In the 68th minute Iraia Arrue scored her first goal to make the score 3-0. Missouri State outshot UCA 16-7, including a 6-0 advantage of shots on goal.