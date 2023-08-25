‘Strays’ stumbles at cinemas without stars’ promotion

When selling a movie about raunchy talking dogs, it helps to have some star power to get moviegoers into seats.

And “Strays,” which opened last Friday, has it — at least on the screen. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Randall Park and Isla Fisher are among those who contribute their comic voice talents. Normally, a cast such as this would translate into countless promotional appearances in settings such as “Saturday Night Live,” late-night talk shows and on social media platforms. Not during the actors strike, when such efforts by the actors are forbidden.

Instead, the most exciting thing to happen during the press tour for the film may have been during a rehearsal for a segment on NBC’s “Today” show when Dylan Dreyer, a meteorologist, took a tumble while practicing a trick with an Australian Shepherd.

“Strays,” which had a budget of $46 million, is one of four movies that opened widely across the country last weekend. It grossed an estimated $8.3 million for a fifth-place showing, a poor opening and not close to the number Universal Pictures was hoping for when it greenlighted the film. (The studio’s previous R-rated comedy that paired raunchy material with family-friendly characters, “Good Boys,” opened in 2019 to $21 million. “Cocaine Bear,” also from Universal, had a far more robust opening, $23 million, in February.) “Take out its wall-to-wall F-bombs, envelope-pushing scatological humor and often gross and, in one key case, deeply disturbing visuals, and you’re pretty much left with an amusing if rote story of well-meaning animals learning lessons on the road,” writes film critic Gary Goldstein for The Los Angeles Times.

“Think ‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’ or the more recent ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ but with the furry main characters having their way with couches and garden art, tripping on magic mushrooms, and spouting poop … jokes.” The winner of the weekend, the Warner Bros. DC film “Blue Beetle,” earned $25.4 million, an average showing for a lesser-known comic book movie. The film, heavy on special effects, cost more than $100 million to make and market.

“I wish ‘Blue Beetle’ would have been higher,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “I think that we clearly were disadvantaged by not being able to bring the movie to Comic Con and not being able to bring out our ‘Cobra Kai’ star, Xolo Maridueña, as his fans know him, to the world. So that was tough.” Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, “Blue Beetle” stars Maridueña as a recent college graduate whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly transforms into an alien symbiote. The cast includes Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Blue Beetle,” Soto carried a cardboard cutout of Maridueña’s face and called the cast members heroes for “sacrificing this big opportunity” in solidarity with other striking actors.

“I’ll do anything for them,” Soto said.

Both films are the latest examples of opening weekends hurt because their movie stars are unable to promote their latest work. The early-summer successes of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” can’t hide the larger reality that red carpets are lacking the pop and sizzle of the cameras and box office receipts are depressed.

“So far, ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Talk to Me,’ ‘Ninja Turtles’ and ‘The Meg 2’ got by untouched,” box office analyst David Gross said.

The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film, which earlier last week became the highest grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. It’s up to $567.3 million in North America and an eye-popping $1.28 billion globally.

The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well for a movie so far into its run.

Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer” has done even better overseas. Its global gross stands at an estimated $717.8 million through Sunday.

Rounding out the top five last week was Paramount Pictures’ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which earned $8.4 million in its third frame for a North American total of $88.1 million.

Opening in wide release this weekend are Columbia Pictures’ “Gran Turismo,” Briarcliff Entertainment’s “The Hill” and Bleecker Street’s “Golda.”