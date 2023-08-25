Surplus is a sign

Could you use an extra $500? You may have heard that the state of Arkansas has once again finished the fiscal year with a budget surplus of over $1 billion. If we divided that equally among all Arkansas adults, it would come out to about $500 per person.

Last summer, when Arkansas finished the fiscal year with an even larger surplus, one of us (Horpedahl) asked a similar question on these pages. At the time, it was an even larger amount--about $700 per adult. You may have noticed that you didn't magically receive a check in the mail for $700 last July. But the Legislature did, in a subsequent special session, use some of that surplus to lower income taxes, implicitly cutting most Arkansas taxpayers a check that they received through larger take-home pay.

We don't know yet exactly what will be done with the current $1.1 billion surplus. Gov. Sarah Sanders mentioned recently that she may call a special session of the Legislature, which may include further reducing taxes. While the continuing large surpluses are much more welcome than the deficits some states are dealing with, they do point to a problem in Arkansas: Our current state tax system generates much more revenue than recent Legislatures want to spend. In other words, that $500 figure suggests that, on average, we all paid about $500 too much in taxes last fiscal year (which ended in June).

While the days of $1 billion surpluses may be over, the latest forecast of state tax revenue by the Department of Finance and Administration implies that the state will indeed run a surplus this current fiscal year of somewhere around $400 million. That's still big money. And it's your tax money. It suggests that we could further reduce income taxes, or other state taxes, and still have enough revenue to meet the spending needs of the state as approved by the General Assembly.

But how should Arkansas' tax burden be reduced? This summer, the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at UCA has once again partnered with the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C., to produce a report on Arkansas' tax system and how it can be reformed to lower the burden on taxpayers and businesses, as well as promote economic growth. This report is a follow-up and update to our 2016 publication "Arkansas: The Road Map to Tax Reform." While we are still in the process of completing the report, our goal is to address exactly the sorts of questions that might come up in a special session of the Legislature and the surrounding public debate.

Both the governor and some members of the Legislature have expressed their desire to eliminate or significantly reduce the personal income tax in Arkansas. Our report will also look at more long-run tax policy solutions and discuss how Arkansas can become even more competitive, retaining its current workforce and attracting workers and businesses to the state.

The initial results of our analysis suggest that there is much room for Arkansas to improve its tax system through lowered personal and corporate income tax rates, paired with vital structural reforms. These changes can be made in a responsible manner that doesn't threaten state spending on important social services. The changes will also keep Arkansas competitive with other states, as we have seen half of states nationwide cut personal income taxes in the past three years, including five of Arkansas' six bordering states. Only Texas didn't cut its tax--because it doesn't have a personal income tax. Mississippi is also making significant progress and is on track to have a flat 4 percent personal income-tax rate by 2026. Arkansas' current progressive tax rate tops out at 4.7 percent, which is down significantly from its high of 7 percent a few years ago.

As the public debate continues and potential legislative action approaches on the budget surplus, we encourage citizens to keep that $500 in mind. We're all overpaying in taxes, and right-sizing Arkansas' tax system in line with current state spending should be a top priority in the short term, even as we continue to debate the long-term prospects of tax reductions.

Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl is an associate professor of economics and the director of the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas. The views expressed here are his alone and are not an official statement of UCA. Timothy Vermeer is a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C.