Texarkana returns favor, blanks Watson Chapel 58-0





TEXARKANA — Looking at the score after the game, it was the same storyline as last year’s contest: One side dominates on both ends of the ball and sends the visiting team loading onto the buses early to go back home.

This time, however, it was Arkansas High (Texarkana) that gave Watson Chapel that feeling, as the Razorbacks could do no wrong en route to a dominating 58-0 victory on Friday night at Razorback Stadium in both teams’ season opener.

From the very first play to the very end, it was all Hogs.

Texarkana running back Courtland Loudermill took the opening handoff 80 yards to the house, to give the home team a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion try.

Watson Chapel, which only had one first down the entire night, was forced to punt in its response. The Razorbacks then extended their lead to 14-0 after senior quarterback Nate Wall avoided a sack and found open space down the right sideline for a 68-yard run.

Another Wildcats punt led to another Texarkana touchdown, where Loudermill plunged in from 1 yard out.

Texarkana’s defense forced its first of two fumbles on the night on the Wildcats’ following possession, and the Razorbacks used this opportunity to dig into its playbook.

On a double-reverse, wideout Deandrew Burnell stared down the defense after a complete stop to find Wall running down the sideline, where the two connected for a 35-yard catch and score to give the home team a 30-point lead and end the 40-minute first quarter.

Texarkana continued its offense onslaught in the second quarter, adding 14 more points and forcing a continuous clock after invoking the mercy rule.

Defensively, the Hogs kept Watson Chapel to 0 yards in the first half after big stops on the Wildcats’ rushing game behind the line and several sacks.

With several Arkansas High starters sitting in the second half, the Wildcats were able to make some plays, but never find the end zone.

Watson Chapel QB Demarrion Kye went 1-for-7 passing, for 4 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Omarion Hunter led the Wildcats on the ground with 15 yards on six tries, followed by Nick Baker, who had 16 yards on three attempts.

Jalen Hobbs had the lone reception on the night.

Watson Chapel will be back in action next Friday when it hits the road again to play a nonconference game against McGehee.



