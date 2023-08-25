Texas man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old girl in Benton County case, gets 20 years behind bars

BENTONVILLE -- A Texas man avoided a jury trial and was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court, but Robert Rushworth, 33, of Dallas -- who was originally charged with rape -- agreed to plead guilty to the sexual assault charge.

The charge was reduced under a plea agreement James Evans, Rushworth's attorney, reached with Seth Segovia, deputy prosecutor.

Siloam Springs police started investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually abused by Rushworth, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl reported the abuse happened two years earlier and she reported it to a counselor, but law enforcement was never informed of her claim, according to the affidavit.

In a victim impact statement that she read Monday, the girl said she has constant nightmares because of the abuse. She said she's dealt with mental health issues and an eating disorder.

Rushworth declined to speak at the hearing.

Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Rushworth's guilty plea.