That was fun

I wasn't surprised that Donald Trump decided to skip the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night. No president has ever appeared in a primary debate, and there was no good answer to the "why now?" question this time.

But I was glad he did.

Everybody knows Trump, and it's doubtful he would have said anything on the Milwaukee stage that we hadn't heard before.

His absence gave me, and America, a chance to listen to the other candidates. I learned more about some, and little new about others.

We're at a weird place in U.S. politics. Everybody says they don't want another Trump-Biden rematch for president, but polls consistently show Trump leading the GOP field by 30 points or more.

Democrats are less supportive of President Joe Biden--nearly half of party members would prefer another choice, and only 22 percent are "excited" about Biden as the nominee.

Both Trump and Biden have high negative numbers. In a New York Times/Siena College poll a month ago, 42 percent of respondents said they "strongly disapprove" of how Biden's doing as president. And 44 percent had a "very unfavorable" view of Trump.

Asked if the election were held today, respondents gave the two candidates identical numbers in a 43-43 percent draw.

Then there's the whole 2020 election campaign anomaly, courtesy of the pandemic. Next year won't be a repeat of Biden's basement campaign, and many states have tightened voting regulations and procedures to improve election integrity in light of 2020's lockdown-invoked laxity.

Wednesday's debate included at least seven, and possibly eight, people who will not be the Republican nominee this year.

Among topics, abortion got the most discussion--and it was way too much. That subject has been returned to the people and the states by the Supreme Court, and how it's handled will bubble up through legislatures, referendums and Congress, not the Oval Office.

Education was the second most-discussed issue, followed by border security, Ukraine, crime and the economy, each of which garnered more than four minutes of discussion time.

Among the candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence got the most speaking time (nearly 13 minutes), while our former Gov. Asa Hutchinson got the least (seven-and-a-half minutes). Everyone else was somewhere in between.

The most familiar ones sounded that way. Pence was the Pence we all know, and so was Asa for us Arkansans. If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had wanted to grab headlines, he should have brought some new material with him.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had claimed Trump was afraid of debating him, but his bombastic attack-mode antics were more flash-bang than substantive.

I like what I've read about South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, so maybe I over-elevated my expectations. Unfortunately, he failed to effectively capitalize on some of his best strengths, though he definitely solidified his standing and value as a party leader. I second the observation of another columnist: he's ready to be vice president.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a winning one-liner in borrowing Margaret Thatcher's "if you want something done, ask a woman" zinger, and came across as a more potent contender than I remembered. Haley's pragmatism made her look presidential, and popularity among women voters can sway elections.

It was nice to have a small-town advocate on stage in the form of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and it's unfortunate but likely that his federalist savvy and folksy sensibility isn't flashy enough for voters.

The surprise performer was entrepreneur and political amateur Vivek Ramaswamy, who as the youngest candidate also offered the freshest food for thought. And while well-deserved kudos for shaking things up won't carry him to the White House, he stood out more than any other candidate in stating facts that need to be championed as conservative cornerstones for effective policymaking.

He used his closing argument to repeat the "10 Truths" forming the centerpiece of his campaign, and they fuel some great ideas. No. 5 is "An open border is no border," and Ramaswamy minced no words in promising to do whatever it takes to close the Mexican border and stem its deadly swarming tide of fentanyl and human trafficking.

"Parents determine the education of their children" is truth No. 6, and Ramaswamy would not only shut down the federal Department of Education (long overdue), but also return its $80 billion budget to the states to fund student safety, vocational training and school choice.

Another innovative Ramaswamy idea: term limits for bureaucrats, based on the truth "There are three branches of U.S. government, not four."

He also was the only candidate to address the staggering statistical disadvantage children in fatherless families face: four times more likely to be poor, and 20 times more likely to end up in jail. Truth No. 7 reads "The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind." Ramaswamy has said a two-parent household is the defining privilege in American society. It's also fundamental to successful self-government as envisioned by the founders.

The next-generation biotech billionaire seemed like he had fun. The takeaway du jour? Maybe "Vive le Vivek."

