This date in baseball

1922 In one of the wildest games ever played, the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.

1934 Detroit's Schoolboy Rowe (El Dorado) won his 16th consecutive game with a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators. Rowe singled in the winning run in the ninth inning.

1952 Detroit's Virgil Trucks pitched his second no-hitter of the season, a 1-0 gem over New York at Yankee Stadium. The Tigers committed two errors, while Trucks walked one batter and struck out eight. It was the last victory of the season for Trucks, who finished with a 5-19 record.

1972 Philadelphia's Ken Reynolds tied a National League record with his 12th consecutive loss, 6-1 to Cincinnati, from the beginning of the season.

1979 California's Don Baylor tied a club record by driving in eight runs during a 24-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 24 runs and 26 hits set Angels team records.

1985 Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets became the youngest pitcher ever to win 20 games with a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. Gooden (20 years, 9 months, 9 days) was one month younger than Bob Feller, who won 20 games in 1939.

1998 Toronto's Roger Clemens struck out 18 and won his 11th consecutive decision as he pitched a 3-0 three-hit victory for the Blue Jays over the Kansas City Royals.

2004 Jeff DaVanon became the first Angels player in 13 years to hit for the cycle in Anaheim's 21-6 rout of the Kansas City Royals.

2008 Brett Myers, J.C. Romero and Clay Condrey combined on a 13-hit shutout in Philadelphia's 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2010 The Colorado Rockies overcame a nine-run deficit, matching the biggest rally in team history and stunning the Atlanta Braves 12-10 on Troy Tulowitzki's go-ahead single in the eighth inning. Down 10-1 in the third inning, the Rockies chipped away against the National League East leader before taking the lead with four runs in the eighth.

2010 The Cincinnati Reds blew a nine-run lead, then regrouped and rallied past the San Francisco Giants 12-11 on Joey Votto's tiebreaking single in the 12th inning. The NL Central-leading Reds took a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth before San Francisco came back with a six-run burst in the eighth to take an 11-10 lead.

2011 The New York Yankees became the first team in major league history to hit three grand slams in a game, with Robinson Cano, Russell Martin and Curtis Granderson connecting in a 22-9 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

2017 Rhys Hoskins hit another home run and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to help Philadelphia to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has 9 home runs and 21 RBI in 16 games. No player in major league history had reached nine homers that quickly.

2020 Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito pitched a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2021 In the longest major league game since the introduction of the tiebreaker rule before the 2020 season, the Dodgers need 16 innings to defeat the Padres 5-3 after almost six hours of playing time.

