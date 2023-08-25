Tulsa schools accredited ‘with deficiencies’

OKLAHOMA CITY -- In his first year as head of Oklahoma's public schools, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has taken on what he describes as "radical leftists" indoctrinating students. He has sought to ban certain books from school libraries and gone after efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom.

Now, the Republican who has fully embraced so-called culture war issues has a new target in his sights: Tulsa Public Schools, which is Oklahoma's largest school district and has a student body of more than 33,000 students, nearly 80% of whom aren't white. It's a notable shift for Walters to move beyond conservative rhetoric by taking substantive action against a district viewed as more liberal, and it mirrors takeover actions by leaders in other Republican-led states such as Texas that Democrats see as driven by politics.

While every other Oklahoma school district had its accreditation routinely approved by the state school board last month, Walters singled out Tulsa's for a separate review, castigating the district as failing its students because of poor performance on standardized tests and a recent embezzlement scandal, and saying publicly that "all possible actions" were being considered, including the revocation of the district's accreditation.

After hearing from several members of the Tulsa Public Schools' board, the state panel, composed of appointees of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, voted unanimously to accredit the district "with deficiencies." The board also voted to require district officials to make monthly reports to the state board on efforts to improve its financial controls and student performance.

Walters also delivered a stern warning to the district that he and the board are willing to take further action if it is deemed necessary.

"I am willing to do anything to turn this school around," Walters said. "I would advise Tulsa Public Schools, their leadership, do not test me."

In an effort to prevent the state from taking over the district, Superintendent Deborah Gist, who has had several highly publicized clashes with Walters and Stitt, announced her resignation Tuesday night.

"It is no secret that our state superintendent has had an unrelenting focus on our district and specifically on me, and I am confident that my departure will help to keep our democratically-elected leadership and our team in charge of our schools -- this week and in the future," Gist said in a statement.

Under Oklahoma law, students in a school or district that loses accreditation should be reassigned to accredited schools. It's unlikely the board would revoke the accreditation of the entire district, as the surrounding suburban districts would not be equipped for such a massive influx of students.

For his part, Walters said he wants to see Tulsa dramatically improve its test scores, particularly in reading, and get more schools off the state's "F" list of report cards that aim to measure a school's performance and improvement.

On Thursday, he praised Gist's decision to resign, calling it a "positive step in the right direction."