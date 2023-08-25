UA reports E.coli outbreak among students

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections among students at the University of Arkansas, according to a press release from the department.

"We are aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak," the release said.

"The university is working closely with public health officials to help identify the source of the outbreak and provide guidance to help prevent additional infections. At this time, based on what we know about the onset of symptoms, we believe the outbreak started more than a week ago."

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, the release states.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria normally live in the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless and actually are an important part of a healthy human intestinal tract, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. However, some E. coli can cause illness outside of the intestinal tract, the centers website says.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli is the one most commonly heard about in the news in association with foodborne outbreaks, it says.

Usually, people recover without treatment after five to seven days, however, those who experience severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, according to the release.

For more information, including a full list of symptoms, visit the Arkansas Department of Health's website or the CDC's website on E. coli.