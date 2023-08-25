Warren, Stuttgart gear up for clash

Warren (11-2 in 2022) opens the 2023 football season at home against Stuttgart (9-3 in 2022) in a matchup of southeast Arkansas giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 tonight.

The Lumberjacks and Ricebirds met twice last season. Stuttgart prevailed at home in last year’s season opener 31-28, but an injury-riddled Ricebird team dropped the rematch in the playoffs, 62-24. Both teams have multiple starters to replace, but both still expect to be in conference title contention.

Both teams will have new starting quarterbacks this season, but Warren’s will be aided by the top two returning receivers in Conference 4A-8. Antonio Jordan caught 14 touchdown passes to go with 1,043 receiving yards. Neon’dre Thomas collected 578 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

On the other side, Stuttgart brings back Conference 4A-2’s top rusher from last season. DeOntae Clark rushed for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns.

Both teams will feature several new starters, so this matchup should provide good experience for everyone involved as the Lumberjacks and Ricebirds pursue conference titles and deep playoff runs.

FORDYCE AT MONTICELLO

Monticello (4-6 in 2022) will host Fordyce (7-5 in 2022) at 8 tonight. The Billies won last year’s match-up on the road 36-28, but the Redbugs recovered to reach the second round of the Class 3A playoffs while Monticello fell short in 4A.

This matchup will feature two experienced running backs. Monticello senior Jon’tavion Lambert is the leading returning rusher in Conference 4A-8 after racking up 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Fordyce junior Brenton Sledge ran for 712 yards and eight scores.

On defense, Monticello has the top two returning tacklers in 4A-8, Blaine Hayden and Jagger Hines. Fordyce has three of the top four in Conference 3A-6, led by Carmilo Allen.

BAUXITE AT STAR CITY

Star City (10-2 in 2022) will open the season by welcoming Bauxite (7-4 in 2022) to town. The Bulldogs beat Bauxite 49-14 last season.

This matchup features two teams ranked in the top 15 of Class 4A according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football. Star City won easily last season but has some key players to replace, including its starting quarterback. The Miners made a big leap last year, going from two wins to seven, and are now among the favorites to win Conference 4A-4.

Star City fell a point short in overtime of potentially winning the 4A-8 title last year. As the Bulldogs look to build on last year’s success, Bauxite should provide some quality early competition as they prepare for a challenging schedule.