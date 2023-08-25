WC juniors can earn college credit

Juniors at Watson Chapel High School were introduced to an opportunity that could kick-start their college journey before graduation.

Representatives from Southeast Arkansas College, along with educational leaders from Watson Chapel recently shed light on the possibility of 11th graders earning 24 college credits while still in high school, according to a news release.

Addressing students in an assembly, Jacarrion Spears, a representative from SEARK, emphasized the value of academic excellence and dedication. He stressed that this unique joint venture between SEARK and Watson Chapel aimed to recognize and reward students who excel in their studies and state assessments.

Spears highlighted the advantage that obtaining college credits at an early stage can provide in terms of a smoother transition to higher education, according to the release.

Watson Chapel educators also made presentations on the program that SEARK is offering to juniors in the community.

Reginald Forte, the advanced placement and gifted and talented coordinator, Carl Whimper, the career and technical education coach, and Principal Henry Webb outlined the steps necessary to participate in this pilot program.

To be eligible, students were required to demonstrate proficiency by taking the Accuplacer assessment, which serves as a marker of preparedness for college-level coursework.

Several students who participated in the assessment received instant eligibility, affirming their capability to excel in higher-level academic challenges, according to the release.

The Accuplacer results will serve as a compass, guiding students toward a pathway that will enable them to earn college credits and better prepare for the future.

Forte highlighted the holistic approach that this program aims to foster.

“We’re not just looking for students with exceptional academic scores, but also those who exhibit determination, discipline, and a hunger for growth,” Forte said.

Conversations among students echoed a shared eagerness to seize this opportunity.