Wind Surge jump on Travelers early

The Arkansas Travelers fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning before eventually falling to Wichita 4-1 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series against the Wind Surge at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Travelers starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce gave up four earned runs in the first, as the Wind Surge batted around in the inning. They started the big inning when Patrick Winkel singled to right, scoring Tanner Schobel from second.

Two batters later, Jake Rucker drove in Winkel on another single to right. A two-RBI single from Alerick Soularie pushed the Wichita lead to 4-0 before Joyce could finally get the third out of the inning.

Joyce (0-3) settled in after the first inning, shutting out the Wind Surge out over the next four innings. He gave up 8 hits and the 4 early runs, while striking out 5.

Arkansas' offense struggled most of the game, mustering only four hits on its way to its second loss in row. Wind Surge starting pitcher Jaylen Nowlin (3-0) held the Travelers to 3 hits and no earned runs with 4 strikeouts in 5 2/3innings of work.

Arkansas finally got on the board in the sixth when Schobel muffed a routine ground ball that allowed Spencer Packard to score from second base.

The Seattle Mariners' 2022 second-round draft pick Tyler Locklear made his Class AA debut and played first base for the Travelers. After being slowed by a broken right hand early in the season, Locklear is now healthy and dominated in his time at Class A Everett.

While his trajectory could see him reach the big leagues possibly as soon as next year, Locklear said he is happy to have been promoted and is looking forward to helping Arkansas as the Texas League playoffs draw closer.

"I know these guys are in playoff contention," Locklear said. "Really just want to win that championship and see what we can do."

Locklear struggled at the plate Thursday night going, 0 for 4 with a strikeout, but looked comfortable at the plate and made solid contact on a flyball out in his final at bat.

"I felt alright about it [his performance]," Locklear said. "Coming into a new team and getting to know all the guys. It was a good experience and glad to see where it goes. I got to Little Rock last night at around 8:30. It's real hot out here."

Once he gets acclimated to his new city, Locklear and the Travelers hope he can be a spark plug for a team that has struggled as of late. Including the loss on Thursday night, Arkansas has dropped 17 out its 21 games played in the month of August. With only weeks left in the regular season, the team is searching for answers.

After Nowlin stifled the Travelers early in the contest, Regi Grace came on in relief and picked right up where Nowlin left off. In his 2 1/3innings pitched, Grace held Arkansas to one hit and struck out three.

Wind Surge closer Hunter McMahon entered the game in the ninth and retired the side to earn the save.

The two teams will be back in action to night, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. and a fireworks show following the game.