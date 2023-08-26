5 people die in Michigan storms





CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- At least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed at least five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.

The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that an EF1 tornado with winds of 90 mph crossed from Ingham County into the western edge of adjacent Livingston County late Thursday.

Two other EF1 tornadoes were reported in Wayne County's Belleville and south of Newport in Monroe County.

A weaker EF0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph was on the ground for less than 2 miles in Wayne County's Canton Township, west of Detroit, the weather service said. That tornado caused a tree to fall into a house, said meteorologist Sara Schultz.

The weather service office in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan, said officials would be assessing damage Friday from a suspected tornado in Kent County.

The storms featured lightning displays across the night sky and dumped multiple inches of rain on communities across the lower portion of the state.

In western Michigan, the Kent County sheriff's office said a 21-year-old woman and two girls, ages 1 and 3, died Thursday night after two vehicles collided head-on as it was raining.

The sheriff's office said a 22-year-old Gowen man who was driving the car carrying the woman and two girls was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred when his car struck an SUV. That vehicle's driver suffered minor injuries.

In Lansing, the state capital, an 84-year-old woman died Thursday night after a tree fell on a home. Firefighters extricated the woman from the home, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Lansing Police Department spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said.

In Ingham County, where Lansing is located, the sheriff's office said Friday that one person was confirmed dead and several people severely injured as more than 25 vehicles were severely damaged along Interstate 96.

It was not immediately clear early Friday afternoon if the storm or a crash was responsible for the wrecks on the freeway.

In the north Detroit suburb of Southfield, Muqitu Berry said he was in his ranch home about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a large part of the trunk of a neighbor's tree came crashing down, sounding "like a train coming through."

The tree ended up across the front of Berry's driveway and yard and took down power lines, dropping them onto his driveway and at least one vehicle, leaving Berry and his neighbors without power.

"I can't get out of my driveway. I can't go anywhere," Berry said Friday morning. "We're out of power, and it's very frustrating."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency Friday in Michigan's largest county, which includes Detroit, because of power outages, flooding, fallen trees and power lines and storm debris.

The county also warned residents to avoid any contact with several rivers after flooding caused municipalities to discharge partially or fully untreated wastewater into various waterways.

More than 460,000 customers in Michigan and over 218,000 in Ohio were without power as of about 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Poweroutage.us website.

Thursday night's storms followed a round of heavy rain Wednesday that left areas in southeast Michigan with over 5 inches of rain by Thursday morning, resulting in street flooding in the Detroit area, including tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in the suburb of Romulus, officials said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties, which makes available state resources to help with response and recovery efforts related to storm damage.

A tornado also tore through part of Cleveland late Thursday night. It's path was about 150 yards wide and nearly a mile long.

No injuries were reported, but several buildings were severely damaged, including the 143-year-old New Life at Calvary Church that lost its roof. Church leaders asked members to stay away from the building.

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Callahan and Ed White of The Associated Press.

A man removes downed trees after a strong storm passed in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A strong storm powered by winds up to 75 mph has downed trees and power lines across Michigan, torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)



Emergency crews clear damage after a strong storm passed in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A strong storm powered by winds up to 75 mph has downed trees and power lines across Michigan, torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)



A broken utility pole lies Friday, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in the yard of a home in Southfield, Mich., north of Detroit. Severe storms powered by winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and killed several people while leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service said Friday some of the damage may have been caused by two tornadoes. (AP Photo/Corey R. Williams)



Traffic is redirected from I-275 after overnight flooding left vehicles stranded near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Mary Eideh, 72, sits at left as her son-in-law William Mckenzie rakes up tree damage outside of their Paree St. home in the Frenchtown Villas Monroe complex in Newport, Mich., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after a heavy band of storms hit the region on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)



Emergency crews assess damage after a strong storm passed in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A strong storm powered by winds up to 75 mph has downed trees and power lines across Michigan, torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)



Damage to a structure is left after a strong storm passed in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A strong storm powered by winds up to 75 mph has downed trees and power lines across Michigan, torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)



Traffic is redirected from I-275 after overnight flooding left vehicles stranded near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Traffic is redirected from I-275 after overnight flooding left vehicles stranded near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)











