Adams resigns as first SEARK baseball coach

Southeast Arkansas College’s inaugural baseball coach has resigned.

Steven Ray Adams Jr. stepped down over the weekend. SEARK has named top assistant Toby Cornejo the new head coach.

Athletic director Chad Kline said Adams is taking an assistant coaching position at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. Bel-haven is an NCAA Division III school.

Kline said Adams’ resignation came the day before the baseball players reported to the school.

“I think it was a shock-and-awe type deal, because it was like, the day before move-in day,” Kline said. “But I think our assistant coach that got promoted to the head coach has taken over, and all the players seem to be bought completely in.” SEARK is introducing sports this school year, starting with baseball and softball. Adams, who was named the school’s first baseball coach in April, led efforts to recruit the 40 players on the Sharks’ inaugural roster. He also helped get SEARK’s baseball field ready. He was the school’s second head coach hired after softball coach Belinda Hendrix.

Cornejo had previously been an assistant at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He was part of the Blue Dragons’ 2010 team that finished third in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series. He graduated from HCC in 2012 and Emporia (Kan.) State University in 2014.

SEARK’s first fall scrimmage is Sept. 6.