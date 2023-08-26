Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Adams resigns as first SEARK baseball coach

by Tanner Spearman | Today at 4:12 a.m.
Toby Cornejo (left) and Steven Ray Adams Jr. are shown in these file photos. Cornejo, shown as an assistant at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, has been named the new head baseball coach at Southeast Arkansas College. He was previously the top assistant to Adams, the program's first head coach, who is shown here during an on-campus visit on April 12, 2023, shortly after his hiring. Adams has resigned to take an assistant coach position at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. (Left, photo courtesy Hutchinson Community College; right, Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Southeast Arkansas College’s inaugural baseball coach has resigned.

Steven Ray Adams Jr. stepped down over the weekend. SEARK has named top assistant Toby Cornejo the new head coach.

Athletic director Chad Kline said Adams is taking an assistant coaching position at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. Bel-haven is an NCAA Division III school.

Kline said Adams’ resignation came the day before the baseball players reported to the school.

“I think it was a shock-and-awe type deal, because it was like, the day before move-in day,” Kline said. “But I think our assistant coach that got promoted to the head coach has taken over, and all the players seem to be bought completely in.” SEARK is introducing sports this school year, starting with baseball and softball. Adams, who was named the school’s first baseball coach in April, led efforts to recruit the 40 players on the Sharks’ inaugural roster. He also helped get SEARK’s baseball field ready. He was the school’s second head coach hired after softball coach Belinda Hendrix.

Cornejo had previously been an assistant at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He was part of the Blue Dragons’ 2010 team that finished third in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series. He graduated from HCC in 2012 and Emporia (Kan.) State University in 2014.

SEARK’s first fall scrimmage is Sept. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT