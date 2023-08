Fort Smith, 1915: Davis Drug Co. was likely marking Independence Day at its 706 Garrison Ave. location. James P. Davis operated the store from 1911 to 1938. The soda fountain took up most of the wall on the right side, cigar cases on the left. The building, known as the Friedman-Wigman Building, still stands.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203.