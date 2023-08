BENTON HARMONY GROVE 42, RIVERVIEW 19.

BENTON -- Peyton Potter scored four touchdowns to help Benton Harmony Grove (1-0) pull away from Riverview (0-1).

Potter scored on runs of 64, 7, 65 and 21 yards for the Cardinals, who led 42-7 at halftime.

Maddox Moore opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a 63-yard touchdown run.

Trevion Greer scored three rushing touchdowns for the Raiders.