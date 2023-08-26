Body is found by anglers

An unidentified man's body was found Friday in the water at the edge of the Arkansas River bank just south of Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an area off of Bartlett Road, where fishermen found the body.

"When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification, so they are working to identify the deceased and make notification to the next-of-kin," said Jefferson County sheriff's Maj. Gary McClain.

"There were no obvious signs of foul-play, leading investigators to believe that the death is either medical or drowning-related.

The Coroner's Office pronounced the male deceased and the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death."