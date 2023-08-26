Bulldogs thunder past Panthers

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville took advantage of numerous early Cabot miscues, including three safeties in the first quarter alone, and then hit several big plays offensively to roll to a 43-21 victory in the season opener for both teams at Harmon Field on Friday night.

“We had some really big plays offensively and we really missed some big plays, which is typical of the first game,” Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. “If we clean that up, then it’s a pretty awesome night. We’re obviously happy to be 1-0.” Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 23 of 39 passes for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns. Mason Spencer hauled in six receptions for 158 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter as Fayetteville went up 43-14. Jaison Delemar had 9 catches for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns.

After the first safety on a botched punt snap, Charlie Graves hauled in a 60-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ first offensive play to go up 9-0.

After Cabot punted the ball away to Fayetteville on the free kick after the safety, the Bulldogs scored on the next play when Lindsey found Graves for a short pass and Graves went 60 yards for a touchdown and a 9-0 lead.

Fayetteville recorded two more safeties on back-to-back possessions when Cabot had poor snaps on punts to take a 13-0 lead.

Lindsey hit Delemar for touchdown passes of 34 and 11 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs led 26-0.

Fayetteville went up 33-0 late in the second quarter when Kaden Spencer recovered a Cabot fumble and rumbled 48 yards for a score.

“They made a bunch of big plays on us,” Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. “Our MO is to make people earn it. We’re real young on offense and it showed. We made a lot of mistakes. In the first half we couldn’t get anything going.” Cabot scored before halftime when Maddox McCrory threw a 23-yard touchdown to Brett Jae.

McCrory and Gabe Lynch would hook up for a 56-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 29-yard scoring pass in the fourth to account for all of Cabot’s touchdowns.

The Panthers finished with 195 yards of offense and just 1 net rushing yard, due to all the losses on the bad punt snaps.

“Our defense played unbelievable,” Dick said. “I think when you lock at our D-line and Coach [Devonte] Britt and Coach [Derek] Davis and our entire defensive staff and the job they did to get our kids ready, really off no video, hats off to those guys.” Fayetteville did struggle in the running game, rushing 24 times for 35 yards. Starting running back Omar Murray was ejected in the first half after rushing six times for 31 yards.

Cabot’s Keegan Vest (36) is brought down by members of the Fayetteville defense. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)







Fayetteville’s Charlie Graves (4) breaks away for a touchdown against Cabot on Friday at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





