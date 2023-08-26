Centerton man being held on $200,000 in rape case concerning pair of underage girls

CENTERTON -- A Centerton man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two girls.

Jose Luis Ramirez Sr., 61, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of rape. He was being held Friday in the Benton County jail with a $200,000 bond set.

Bentonville police started investigating Aug. 7 after a woman and her daughter reported Ramirez sexually abused the girl when she was 7 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She reported Ramirez used to babysit her and had inappropriately touched her on different occasions, according to the affidavit.

In addition, police received a child sexual assault complaint from the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline concerning a 13-year-old girl reporting she was molested by Ramirez when she was in the second grade, according to the affidavit.

Both girls were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where they provided details of their abuse claims, the affidavit says.