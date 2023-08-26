Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, holds services from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is also available on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Sunday service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. For the remainder of the summer, the early service will be held outdoors in the church courtyard, weather permitting. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service. A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

Children through sixth grade meet in Lower Knox. See the website for Zoom instructions.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

"Back to School Bingo" for all ages will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Fellowship Hall.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters" by C.S. Lewis will be led by the Rev. Arnold Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Presbyterian Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in the Rail Room. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. Choir rehearsals resume at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College has started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The Children's Ministry Open House is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the youth group meets at 4 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

