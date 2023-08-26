Marriages

Marcus Smith, 41, and Laveisha Lockhart, 40, both of Little Rock.

Dillon Jackson, 29, Brenae Leon-Hernandez, 25, both of Little Rock.

Hunter Fletcher, 22, of Hot Springs and Kaitlyn Allen, 22, of Maumelle.

Mustafa Arnaout, 47, and Victoria Hammer, 40, both of McAlester, Okla.

Alexander Ellis, 31, and Halyna Pokhylevych, 29, both of Little Rock.

Rashad Pippen, 36, and Kierra Walker, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Ryan Toliver, 27, and Lauren Ackley, 26, both of Beaufort, S.C.

Samuel Piazza, 29, and Olivia Patton, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2936. Reagan Ramey v. Leslie Ramey.

23-2939. Caroline Cortinez v. Josh McNew.

23-2941. Jennifer Calvert v. David Calvert.

23-2944. Demetrious Holloman v. Joshua Holloman.

23-2949. Marshe Graggs v. Zachary Graggs.

GRANTED

23-758. Dana Kovaleski v. Nathaniel Kovaleski.

23-1358. Jospehina Velasquez v. Raul Velasquez.

23-1489. Mary Davidson v. Micah Davidson.

23-1992 Jan Stewart v. James Stewart III.

23-2178. Ashley Coleman v. Jonathan Coleman.

23-2368. Hannah Zorn v. Matthew Zorn.

23-2468. Jennifer Christopher v. Shawn Christopher.