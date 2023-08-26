DEAR ABBY: Cousin’s thirst for beer puts passengers at risk

Dear Abby: A cousin I hardly know was visiting recently. He offered to drive me to his brother’s house, about 30 miles from here, for dinner.

The last 15 miles were on narrow country roads. Five miles from our destination, he stopped to buy beer. He asked his girlfriend to open one for him and he drank it while driving. It never occurred to me that he, a well-off professional, would act so stupid.

If this were to happen again, I would ask, “Would you please wait until you’re not behind the wheel?” If he were unreceptive, I would add (truthfully), “I lost a friend to a drunk driving accident.” However, had he refused, I would have been in a bind.

I wasn’t in a position to get out of the car. We were in the middle of nowhere, and I don’t have a smartphone, so I couldn’t have ordered an Uber or taxi. Now I know never to accept a ride unless I’ve been clear with the driver ahead of time — but in that situation, what could I have done? — Unhappy Passenger In Maryland

Dear Passenger: You have learned an important lesson. Other than to voice your discomfort, there was nothing you could have done. The best way to get out of a jam is not to get into one in the first place. In the future, if this person offers you a ride, take your own car and follow.

P.S. Please consider getting a smartphone for safety.

Dear Abby: My daughter married her second husband in 2004. I was having cancer treatments and I missed her wedding. Then in 2011, my granddaughter (her daughter) got married two weeks after I had another cancer surgery. I missed that milestone, too, and both of them hold it against me! My daughter said she would do anything to go to her daughter’s or granddaughter’s wedding.

I’ve never met my great-granddaughter or my granddaughter’s husband, and she hasn’t spoken to me in 10 years. I don’t understand why. Am I wrong to think they are unreasonable, or should I have dragged myself to the weddings anyway? They have never asked how I am doing, despite the fact I had heart surgery two years ago.

My daughter recently told me she has tried to have a relationship with me. I blurted out, “When?” — Kicked When Down In Texas

Dear Kicked: My take is that your daughter does not understand how debilitating cancer treatments can be and resents your not attending her wedding. Her resentment could have a lot to do with your granddaughter’s attitude.

I suspect there were problems between you and your daughter before her marriage that contributed to the rift. You can’t change the past, so my advice is to concentrate on building satisfying relationships with others, because neither of these individuals want to cut you any slack.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com