Death toll from Greek wildfires up to 21

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities battling a major wildfire in northeastern Greece that has been described as the European Union's largest single recorded fire recovered another body, firefighters said Friday, bringing the total death toll from wildfires in Greece this week to 21.

Authorities said firefighters recovered the body of a man Thursday from the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park, which lies near the border with Turkey.

Eighteen bodies were discovered Tuesday near a shack in an area near the northeastern city of Alexandroupolis, and the body of another person was found Monday in a forest. In central Greece, a man was found dead Monday in a sheep pen after reportedly trying to save his livestock from an advancing wildfire.

With no reports of missing people in northeastern Greece, authorities suspect the people whose bodies were discovered in the area were migrants who may have crossed into the country recently from the nearby border with Turkey.

Greece's Disaster Victim Identification Team was activated to identify the remains, and a telephone hotline operating in English, Arabic, Pashto, Turkish and Urdu was set up for the relatives of potential victims to call.

Multiple wildfires have burned for days across Greece, including the major blaze near Alexandroupolis and one on the fringes of Athens.

With gale force winds abating, firefighters were making headway Friday in tackling the blazes, although neither of the two main wildfires had been brought under control, firefighters said.

The Alexandroupolis area fire burned for a seventh day after combining with smaller fires to create a widespread blaze that consumed homes and vast tracts of forest. Nearly 15,000 people have been evacuated because of the blaze, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Friday.

Authorities were concentrating on two active fronts, authorities said, with 295 firefighters backed up with 85 vehicles, four planes and two helicopters.

According to the EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service, the fire had scorched nearly 300 square miles by Thursday. Copernicus is the EU space program's Earth observation component and uses satellite imagery to provide mapping data.

To the south in Athens, a major fire that scorched homes on the fringes of the Greek capital and entered the national park on Mount Parnitha had one main active front, fire crews said. The blaze was being tackled by 260 firefighters backed up by 77 vehicles, 8 planes and five helicopters.

With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece called on other European countries for help. Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus sent aircraft, while dozens of Romanian, French, Czech, Bulgarian, Albanian and Slovak firefighters helped on the ground.

Dozens of new fires have broken out each day. In the last week, firefighters were called to tackle 516 fresh outbreaks, Marinakis said Friday.

Officials have said arson caused some of the blazes. Police arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of arson in at least three fires in the Avlona area north of Athens. A search of his home revealed kindling, a fire torch gun and pine needles, police said.

Another man was arrested for negligent arson Thursday after he is alleged to have thrown a burning cigarette into a field of dried grass and olive trees, sparking a fire. Greece's national fire department said Friday that a man also was arrested on the island of Evia for deliberate arson.

Since the start of this year's fire season, fire department officials have arrested 163 people on fire-related charges, Marinakis said.

A helicopter operates near the Fyli suburb, northwest Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.



Firetrucks are seen on a road in burned forest near the Fyli suburb, northwest Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.



Workers of the electric company replace a utility pole after a wildfire in the Fyli suburb, northwest Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.



A Crucifix and holy icon of Jesus hangs on a wall of a burned house after a wildfire in the Fyli suburb, northwest Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.



A helicopter drops water over a wildfire atop Mount Parnitha, in northwestern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.



A helicopter flies near a house with a burnt roof during a wildfire on Mount Parnitha, in northwestern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.



The owner of a house stands at the entrance, during a wildfire in Acharnes suburb, on Mount Parnitha, in northwestern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.



The interior of a burnt house in Acharnes suburb, on Mount Parnitha, in northwestern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.


