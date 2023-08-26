Defense, long drive lift Rockets





Little Rock Catholic did so many things right in its season opener that Coach John Fogleman didn't necessarily need to point out anything his team did wrong.

The Rockets were plenty efficient on offense and stingy enough on defense to knock off North Little Rock 17-7 on a hot, steamy Friday night at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

Quarterback Jackson England completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for Catholic (1-0), which took out its long-time rivals for the second year in a row. Running back Dominic Keeton also ran for a score as the Rockets never trailed in running its road winning streak to six games dating back to last season.

"I thought we did a really good job overall," said Fogleman, whose team beat North Little Rock 23-6 a year ago. "Now we weren't perfect by any stretch. We had a breakdown or two in the secondary, had some guys kind of get lost on the sidelines, but that happens sometimes when you've got young guys. We had some mental breakdowns on offense with the penalties, too. Of course, we're going to be nick picky and find some things.

"But for the most part, I was really pleased, especially with our defense."

Catholic's defense certainly made things tough on the Charging Wildcats.

North Little Rock (0-1) was held to less than 30 yards rushing in the game, which is a rare occurrence for a team that typically has a stout ground attack. The Charging Wildcats did get big outings from quarterback Tyson Bradden and wide receiver Jace White, but it wasn't enough to keep them from losing to the Rockets at home for the second time since 2019.

Bradden was 17-of-31 passing for 235 yards and 1 touchdown, while White caught 11 passes for 170 yards, including an 8-yard score.

Catholic jumped out the gates quickly. After forcing North Little Rock into a game-opening three-and-out, the Rockets moved 60 yards in 11 plays, with England hitting Cody Fogleman on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

The Charging Wildcats responded with White's touchdown catch that capped a five-play, 81-yard drive and tied the game at 7-7 with 9:27 to go in the second quarter. White got the series started on the very first play by catching a short pass and running 62 yards to Catholic's 19.

The Rockets managed to regain the lead with 2:23 left in the half when Keeton, who finished with 70 yards on 25 carries, bullied his way in from 7 yards out to give his team a 14-7 cushion.

Catholic would later push its margin to 10 after getting a 25-yard field goal from William Aaron on the first possession of the second half, but it was a defensive stand that effectively took the wind out of the North Little Rock's sails early in the fourth quarter.

Following Aaron's field goal, the Charging Wildcats drove from their 17 to the Rockets' 8 in six plays. North Little Rock actually found itself in a first-and-5 situation from the 8 but couldn't advance any further. After stopping the Charging Wildcats on fourth down, Catholic put together an 11-play drive that chewed up well over seven minutes. The march didn't result in points, but it did put North Little Rock on its heels.

"We had some guys out [Friday], but other guys just kept stepping up," Fogleman said. "The big thing was when our defense really made that stand down there around that goal line. We were then able to move the ball out and flip the field on them by making some key third-down plays.

"It was just a really good performance from the defense against a really good team."

North Little Rock's final drive resulted in a Catholic interception at the Rockets' 1 with less than two minutes to go in the game.





Little Rock Catholic running back Dominic Keeton (center) powers through a pack of Wildcat defenders to score a touchdown Friday at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/826NLRfootball (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)





